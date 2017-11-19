New Transfer Talk header

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to scupper Manchester United bid for Gareth Bale

Spurs to scupper Man United Bale bid?
Tottenham Hotspur could scupper Manchester United's hopes of signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale due to a "first refusal" clause, according to a report.
Tottenham Hotspur could scupper Manchester United's hopes of signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale, according to a report.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with the Welshman, despite a series of injuries limiting his game time at the Bernabeu.

Recent reports have claimed that Bale's asking price has been lowered to £62m, a figure which United are seemingly prepared to pay to bring the former Spurs star back to England.

According to The Express, however, Daniel Levy had a clause inserted into the terms of the deal which gives Tottenham the chance to match any offers Real receive from the Premier League.

The report goes on to claim that the clause is valid until June 2019, which would mean that Spurs have first refusal on bringing Bale back to the United Kingdom.

Bale has played 10 times for club and country this season amid two separate spells on the sidelines.

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Your Comments
