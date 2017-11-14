New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'

Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price'
Gareth Bale could be on his way back to the Premier League with Manchester United next summer, as Real Madrid have reportedly halved his asking price.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 13:02 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly admitted defeat in their transfer battle with Manchester United after halving the crocked forward's valuation in the space of three months.

The 28-year-old, currently nursing another injury, remained at the Bernabeu for a fifth season after a proposed switch to Old Trafford in August collapsed.

Bale has seen a string of niggling issues derail his Madrid career over the last year, featuring in just nine of Los Blancos' 19 matches so far in 2017-18.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the European champions will cut their losses next year by offering the Wales international to United for between £62m and £69m - roughly half what they were holding out for in the summer window.

The same report indicates that manager Zinedine Zidane "regrets" his decision to keep hold of Bale, who has also been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur and cross-city rivals Chelsea.

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
