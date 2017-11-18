United decide on summer offer for Bale?

Manchester United reportedly identify Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as one of their main targets ahead of next summer's transfer window, despite his recent injury woes.

Manchester United have reportedly decided to reignite their interest in Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

The Premier League giants have continually been linked with Bale, but any future move appeared to be questionable given the Welsh star's recent injury troubles.

Bale has played 10 times for club and country this season, but two separate injuries are likely to mean that his last outing of 2017 would have come at the end of September.

However, according to The Mirror, multiple setbacks over the past two years have not put off United, who intend on making another approach for the 28-year-old during the summer.

Recent reports have claimed that Bale's asking price has been lowered to £62m, a figure which United are seemingly prepared to pay to bring the former Tottenham Hotspur winger back to England.

Since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, Bale has scored just 12 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Real.