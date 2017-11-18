Nov 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid)
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Saul Niguez: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'

Saul: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'
© AFP
Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez says that his time in the Real Madrid youth system helped him reach his current level.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has said that his time in the Real Madrid youth system helped him reach his current level.

Saul, 22, spent two years with Real Madrid between 2006 and 2008 before joining Atletico, where he has developed into a key player over the last few seasons.

The Spain international will be in Atletico's starting XI for Saturday's Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano, and he has reflected on the time that he spent with Los Blancos.

"Reflecting back, my time at Madrid was positive for allowing me to grow and mature," Saul told Movistar+. "Now I realise that it was ultimately a good thing for me as it allowed me to reach the level I'm at now, even if it didn't feel good at the time."

Saul has scored once in 11 La Liga appearances for Atletico this season.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Ceballos talks-up Neymar to Real Madrid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Saul Niguez, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United decide to make offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?
 Cristiano Ronaldo is stunned during the Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid on November 1, 2017
Dani Ceballos excludes Cristiano Ronaldo from WhatsApp group?
 Sports Mole logo
Mother of Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez reveals Madrid derby views
Saul: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'Ceballos talks-up Neymar to Real MadridPSG 'deny claim Neymar has release clause'Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at criticsZidane refuses to rule out Neymar swoop
Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real MadridChelsea join race to sign Arrizabalaga?This weekend's biggest games in world footballRonaldo, Ramos in Real Madrid row?Real Madrid interested in £89m Belotti
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester City 'make contact with Antoine Griezmann'
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone rules himself out of Everton running
 Sports Mole logo
Mother of Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez reveals Madrid derby views
Saul: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'Valverde dismisses Griezmann "rumours"Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real MadridThis weekend's biggest games in world footballAtletico president: 'Griezmann wants to stay'
Griezmann admits Atletico "problems"Cerezo: 'No Napoli offer for Vrsaljko'Man Utd 'eye £134m move for Saul Niguez'Barca 'holding secret Griezmann talks'Atletico Madrid 'contact Mesut Ozil'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10Getafe124441613316
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Celta Vigo114252217514
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves122010517-126
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 