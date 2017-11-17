New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dani Ceballos talks-up Neymar to Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos 'opens the door' for Paris Saint-Germain Neymar to join the Spanish champions.
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has 'opened the door' for Neymar to join the Spanish champions.

Los Blancos duo Sergio Ramos and Casemiro have both spoken about the future of Neymar in recent days, with the pair claiming that the Paris Saint-Germain attacker would be welcomed at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos has now become the latest Real Madrid player to hail Neymar, who scored 105 times in 186 appearances for Barcelona before moving to French giants PSG ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

"Madrid is where the best players should play and Neymar is among them," Ceballos told Cadena Ser. "I heard our captain said that he would be welcomed at the club and so I will to, you have to agree, I would open the door to him for a move to Madrid."

Neymar has scored 11 times in 12 appearances for his Ligue 1 side this season.

Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
Your Comments
