Atletico Madrid 'contact Mesut Ozil'

Atletico Madrid reportedly signal their intent to try to sign Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Ozil has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and numerous clubs - including Manchester United - have been linked with a move for the playmaker.

However, according to The Sun, Atletico are keen to capitalise on the continued uncertainty surrounding the 29-year-old by launching an approach for his services.

The La Liga side are allegedly accepting that they may struggle to keep hold of Saul Niguez, and Ozil has been identified as a possible replacement for the highly-regarded Spaniard.

Boss Diego Simeone is said to be willing to offer Ozil a contract worth £200,000 per week, although that could fall short of the German international's demands.

Ozil - who has contributed just one goals and two assists in nine Premier League appearances this season - can speak to foreign clubs as soon as January should he not pen a new contract with the Gunners.