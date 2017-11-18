Live Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid - as it happened

Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 win in the corresponding match last season, but Atletico are yet to lose a league game in their new stadium.

Both teams have collected 23 points from their 11 La Liga matches this season, and both now trail league leaders Barcelona by 11 points.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Evening all!'s live La Liga coverage continues from the wonderful Wanda Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid welcome Real Madrid for the Madrid derby. Both teams have collected 23 points from their 11 league matches this season, and both now trail league leaders Barcelona by 11 points. Be sure to stay tuned for what should be a cracking game!

7.19pm Right, with time very much of the essence, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Has the recent international break impacted on the team selection. Are both at full strength this afternoon aside from the long-term injuries? Let's run through the two XIs ahead of kickoff...

7.22pm TEAMS! ATLETI: Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Lucas; Koke, Gabi, Thomas, Saul; Correa, Griezmann REAL: Casilla; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

7.25pm No real surprises in the Atletico XI tonight as Antoine Griezmann is joined in the final third by Angel Correa. It is Juanfran and Lucas Hernandez in the two full-back areas, while Thomas Partey again lines up alongside Gabi in the middle of the park. Saul Niguez will operate from a wide area. © AFP

7.28pm As for Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal has returned for the Spanish champions after recovering from a heart condition. The Spain international slots straight back into the right-back position, while Kiko Casilla starts between the sticks due to the absence of Keylor Navas. Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will start as the front three for the visitors, with their first-choice midfield three behind.

7.32pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 15 minutes from kickoff in Madrid. As mentioned, Barcelona's 3-0 win over Leganes earlier this afternoon means that third-placed Real Madrid and fourth-placed Atletico are both 11 points off the league leaders. That is some gap at this stage, and places more pressure on both teams ahead of tonight's match.

7.35pm Atletico have won six and drawn five of their 11 league matches this season – scoring 16 times and conceding just six. They have actually drawn three of their last five in the league, but recorded a 1-0 win away to Deportivo before the international break. Simeone's side have been solid if not spectacular in the early weeks, and they held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw when the pair met in this stadium on October 14. © Getty Images

7.38pm As for Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane's side have won seven, drawn two and lost two of their 11 league fixtures this term. They suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Girona towards the end of last month, before losing 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League three days later. At that point, serious questions were being asked of head coach Zidane despite his incredible success.

7.42pm The Spanish champions returned to winning ways with a 3-0 success at home to Las Palmas before the international break, however, and will be looking to win their second successive away La Liga game against Atletico. There is simply no downplaying the importance of this match in terms for so many reasons.

0 min KICKOFF! Atletico will kick things off in the capital...

2 min ... it must be said that there is a sensational atmosphere inside the stadium tonight. Can Real Madrid win the first ever Madrid derby inside the Wanda Metropolitano? You do get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be key. Here's to a super night of football.

3 min Real Madrid have had a lot of the ball in the early exchanges, with Ramos building from a deep position. There have also been some tasty challenges, which the referee will need to keep an eye on. I wonder how long it will take before we see the first yellow card of the night.

3 min CHANCE! Sensational chance for Atletico as a terrible mistake from the Real Madrid defence presents Correa with the ball in the middle of the box, but he somehow fires wide!

5 min Real Madrid have looked nervy at the back in these early moments, with Atletico pressing high up the field. I still cannot believe that Correa has missed that chance to make the breakthrough.

7 min Thomas is a touch fortunate to get away without a booking as he hacks Isco to the deck. Kroos delivers the resulting free kick into the Atletico box, but Savic makes the clearance. Savic is then on hand to clear an Isco cross as Real Madrid start to enjoy possession in dangerous areas here.

9 min The opening nine minutes of this match have flown past, and Atletico really should be ahead. We have not seen too much from the likes of Ronaldo and Benzema thus far it must be said.

11 min First sign of a flash point in this match as Carvajal challenges Lucas, who goes down in apparent agony. It was a bit of a nothing challenge, and it ends without any further punishment.

13 min Good pressure from Real Madrid in the last couple of minutes as Ronaldo and Isco start to get on the ball, but Atletico continue to defend well. Griezmann then leads a counter-attack, but Casilla is out to claim. Still goalless with 13 minutes on the clock, but the game is ticking along nicely here.

15 min Lucas races forward from full-back before finding Griezmann, who delivers a low cross into Koke, but Ramos just about does enough to make the clearance. Good pressure from Atletico now.

16 min Super defending from Juanfran as the Atletico full-back gets across to challenge Ronaldo, who looked to be favourite to race into a one-on-one situation with Oblak. Good tempo to this game.

17 min It is like a basketball match at the moment as the play continues to flow from end-to-end. You do get the feeling that the first goal here - if there indeed is one - could be key in the final result.

19 min It is all kicking off here as Benzema takes a kick in the face from Juanfran. Ramos and Marcelo come charging over, and the referee has to intervene. This is what a derby should be about!

20 min I should not think that it will be too long until the referee has to produce a card, and you sense that it will be for a late challenge, probably from a Casemiro or a Gabi. Still goalless with 20 minutes on the clock here, but the game is ticking along nicely as both teams play their football.

21 min BOOKING! Carvajal (Real Madrid) is booked for a late challenge on Lucas. Said it was coming!

23 min Real Madrid have plenty of space to attack, but the final pass has not been great. Benzema is also not the quickest, which does present a problem. These are the matches where Bale is seriously missed. Down the other end, Atletico continue to use their pace to cause all sorts of problems.

25 min Atletico captain Gabi strikes a volley well over the Real Madrid crossbar.

27 min Bit of possession for Real Madrid as they look to work some space in the final third of the field. Atletico are holding a high line, however, and it is very compact in a central position.

30 min Benzema and Ronaldo both really need a goal, but neither has come close in the opening 30 minutes. We have actually not yet had a shot on target, although Correa had a wonderful chance in the early exchanges. It has been entertaining without producing many standout moments here.

32 min Marcelo delivers a low cross into the Atletico box after finding space down the left, but Savic is on hand to make the clearance. Real Madrid are just starting to take control of the possession.

32 min CHANCE! Super chance for Real Madrid as Kroos bursts into the Atletico box following a smart pass from Ronaldo, but the German's low effort is the wrong side of the post!

34 min Benzema races down the right before looking to deliver a cross into Ronaldo, but the ball had just gone out. Atletico just need a period with the ball as they continue to come under pressure.

35 min BOOKING! Savic (Atletico) is booked for a late challenge on Kroos.

35 min SAVE! Oblak gets down to tip a Ronaldo free kick wide of the Atletico post.

36 min WIDE! Ramos heads just wide of the post from close range as Real Madrid continue to threaten. The Real Madrid defender has actually taken a nasty blow to the face - there is blood.

37 min Ramos is still down here. He took a kick in the face from Lucas Hernandez!

39 min Real Madrid are the team on the front foot at the moment as they continue to find space. Ronaldo breaks down the right following a super pass from Isco, but the number seven's cross is blocked.

41 min Ramos is back on the field with a massive nose. He took a serious boot in the face, and the referee goes across to check him for blood before signalling that he can indeed return to the action.

43 min Atletico are just enjoying some respite as they win a couple of corners in quick succession.

45 min As it stands, Barcelona would be 10 points ahead of these two teams, which would be some advantage at this stage of the season. You do get the feeling that one goal could be enough to win this match, especially considering that chances have been so few and so far between here.

45+1 min We are into the first of two additional minutes at the end of the first period.

45+2 min HALF-TIME: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid

8.33pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with the two teams level at 0-0. Atletico had an outstanding chance to take the lead inside three minutes, but Correa fired wide of the post from close range. Real Madrid ended the first 45 minutes on the front foot as they had a number of half-chances, but the two capital rivals enter the half-time interval at 0-0 here.

8.38pm STATS! Real Madrid dominated the first-half possession with 63%, while they had six attempts, although just one of those - Ronaldo's long-range free kick - was on target. Atletico, meanwhile, failed to hit the target with any of their three attempts. Carvajal and Savic have gone in the book.

8.43pm BENCH WATCH! Real Madrid boss Zidane has a number of attacking options on his bench tonight, with Asensio, Ceballos, Theo Hernandez, Lucas and Mayoral all available. Atletico, meanwhile, have the likes of Carrasco, Gaitan, Gameiro and Torres in reserve. Plenty of talent on both benches here!

46 min RESTART! Real Madrid resume the action here...

46 min ... REAL MADRID SUB! Nacho replaces Ramos, who cannot continue after taking a boot to the face in the first half. It is thought that the centre-back has broken his nose.

48 min Not an awful lot to report in the early stages of the second period, although Real Madrid have been on the front foot. Atletico continue to defend their own penalty box here.

50 min Atletico are struggling to get out of their own half at the moment as Real Madrid continue to enjoy possession of the ball. The visitors are asking questions, but they are still lacking that final pass.

53 min Casemiro is caught late by Gabi, and Marcelo is across to tell the referee about it. Still just the two yellow cards in this match, but I suspect that will increase as the second period develops here!

54 min ATLETICO SUB! Carrasco replaces Thomas for the home side.

56 min Atletico are fortunate as Godin goes down under a challenge from Carvajal, who was allowed to advance into the home side's box before the referee blew his whistle. Still goalless with 56 minutes on the clock, but you do get the feeling that something big is going to happen in the second period.

57 min Saul sends one over the Real Madrid crossbar from outside the box.

59 min Atletico have the chance to break as Real Madrid lose the ball, but the visitors manage to snuff out the attack in a wide position. This game is so finely balanced with 59 minutes on the clock.

62 min You just wonder how long Zidane will wait before making an attacking change here. Asensio is the type of player that could decide the outcome of this match. Once again Ronaldo and Benzema have been disappointing in the final third of the field. Oh how both of those could do with a goal here.

63 min BOOKING! Saul (Atletico) is booked for a foul on Modric.

65 min Little over 25 minutes of football remaining, and we are still goalless in the Spanish capital. Asensio has been sent to warm-up, and surely we will see the Spaniard in the next five minutes or so.

67 min Lucas Vazquez and Asensio could well be sent on for the final 20 minutes or so. Benzema to be replaced? It has been another poor night for the Frenchman. Surely Ronaldo will stay on.

69 min It is glaringly obvious that Atletico need a striker, and a certain Diego Costa will be available from the start of 2018. Griezmann has been joined in the final third by Carrasco here, but the home side are just not threatening. You have to think that one goal would be enough to win this game.

70 min BOOKING! Koke (Atletico) is booked for a poor challenge on Modric.

72 min Lucas is a touch fortunate to escape a booking following a late challenge on Carvajal.

74 min Still no sign of those Real Madrid changes, which is a surprise as we tick towards the final 15 minutes. Atletico also have Gameiro and Torres in reserve if they wish to freshen their attack.

76 min Kroos looks to deliver into the Atletico box, but his cross lands on the top of the home side's goal as Ronaldo and Benzema are left frustrated once again. Still we wait for the first goal here.

76 min Ronaldo pokes wide of the Atletico post after being fed by Modric in a dangerous area.

76 min REAL MADRID SUB! Asensio replaces Benzema for the away side.

77 min ATLETICO SUBS! Griezmann and Correa are replaced by Torres and Gameiro.

78 min BOOKING! Juanfran (Atletico) is booked for a foul on Isco.

79 min OFF-THE-LINE! Varane saves a certain goal as the Real Madrid centre-back clears a Gameiro effort off the line! What a piece of defending from the Frenchman there!

81 min SAVE! Oblak pushes a Ronaldo free kick wide of the post.

82 min BOOKING! Nacho (Real Madrid) is booked after a clash with Lucas.

82 min BOOKING! Lucas (Atletico) also picks up a booking for the same incident.

84 min Little over five minutes of the second period remaining, and we are still goalless. Real Madrid are the team on the front foot though as Atletico continue to drop deeper and deeper here.

85 min Smart defending from Lucas, who is across to block a cross from Ronaldo.

87 min Atletico continue to fire the ball clear as we enter the final stages of this derby. Real Madrid are desperate for the win, but they just cannot seem to find that elusive pass in the final third.

87 min SAVE! Oblak keeps out a strike from Kroos before Godin fires clear!

89 min As it stands, both Atletico and Real Madrid are going to be 10 points off Barcelona, which is some disadvantage at this stage. There is still time for some late drama here though.

89 min CHANCE! Ronaldo has the ball inside the Atletico box, but Lucas is on hand to make a wonderful challenge once again. Sensational defending from the full-back!

90 min BOOKING! Godin (Atletico) is booked for dissent.

90+1 min We are into the first of two additional minutes at the end of the 90 here.

90+2 min Atletico are almost there in terms of securing a point as another Real Madrid attack breaks down. It has been some effort from the home side, who have been so impressive at the back once again.

90+3 min FULL-TIME: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid