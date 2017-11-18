Nov 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid)
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Mother of Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez reveals Madrid derby views

The mother of Theo Hernandez and Lucas Hernandez wishes both of her sons luck ahead of the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

The mother of Spanish defenders Theo Hernandez and Lucas Hernandez has wished both of her sons luck ahead of the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night.

Theo, 20, joined Real Madrid from Atletico Madrid during the summer, while his elder brother Lucas, 21, has developed into a first-team regular for Los Rojiblancos.

Py Laurence has said that she will find it difficult to pick a winner, and also admitted that she 'cannot stand the rivalry between the two teams'.

"I hope it goes well for them and they don't hurt each other," Py Laurence told Marca. "They have never played each other before and for me this is a very proud moment, it's as if I am living in a dream.

"I cannot chose between them, for me there is no difference between them – they are equal and my heart is split, they are my children first and foremost.

"They get on very well and obviously, love each other a lot. There is only 15 months in an age difference so they are extremely close, they always have been. They critique and analyse each other's performances and offer feedback and support when they need to. None of us can stand the rivalry between the teams."

Real Madrid and Atletico have both collected 23 points from 11 La Liga matches this season.

Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Your Comments
