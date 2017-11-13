New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'

Man Utd 'given asking price for Bale'
© SilverHub
Real Madrid reportedly place an £85m asking price on the head of Gareth Bale, alerting the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 09:20 UK

Manchester United's hopes of signing Gareth Bale have reportedly been handed a boost by Real Madrid placing an £85m price tag on the winger.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the Wales international in recent transfer windows but have so far been unable to prise him away from the Bernabeu, with Madrid previously unwilling to entertain offers.

However, the Mirror reports that the European champions have become increasingly exasperated by Bale's injury record and are now considering cashing in on the 28-year-old.

Bale has recently been sidelined by a calf injury but last week picked up a thigh problem which could keep him out for the rest of the year.

Madrid will now reportedly accept offers of £85m for the winger, who cost Los Blancos a similar amount when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur in a then-world record deal in 2013.

However, United are likely to face competition for his signature from other Premier League clubs with Chelsea and Spurs also among the interested parties.

Bale has scored 70 goals in 159 appearances for Madrid, helping the club to three Champions League crowns, one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey.

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea 'hopeful over Eden Hazard fitness'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
 Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain 'in battle for Mauricio Pochettino'
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Manchester United 'will accept £20m for Luke Shaw'
Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?Vinagre: 'I almost joined Man United'Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'Lukaku: 'Ibra will revive our title hopes'Barcelona to offer Umtiti new contract?
Phil Jones: 'I am not injury-prone'Mourinho 'to make Asensio marquee signing'Lukaku 'fuming' following Chelsea defeatFellaini to move to Beskitas in £8m deal?Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Liverpool 'win race to sign Leon Goretzka'
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
 Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
Cahill fit to face Brazil at WembleyMoses: 'Chelsea criticised too harshly'Chelsea 'hopeful over Eden Hazard fitness'Southgate: 'Loftus-Cheek threat to teammates'Stamford Bridge redevelopment further delayed?
Hazard: 'Good to have Luiz at Chelsea'Morata: 'I speak with Diego Costa a lot'Coleman: 'Ampadu could be next Ferdinand'Alvaro Morata wants Isco at ChelseaWright: 'Loftus-Cheek better than Bakayoko'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Liverpool 'win race to sign Leon Goretzka'
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
 Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain 'in battle for Mauricio Pochettino'
Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?Swansea keen to sign Kyle Walker-Peters?Chelsea 'hopeful over Eden Hazard fitness'Pochettino: 'I'm in love with Daniel Levy'Spurs consider offer for Manuel Lanzini?
Dier to captain England against GermanyJan Vertonghen suffers ankle injuryNew England Revolution appoint FriedelChelsea begin talks with teenage striker?Southgate: 'Kane, Winks had no chance'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
 Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata wants Isco at Chelsea
Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?Karim Benzema: 'France return unlikely'Julen Lopetegui: 'Isco has more to offer'Kepa "calm" over Real, Juve linksColeman: 'Bale devastated by injury setback'
Mourinho 'to make Asensio marquee signing'Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'Villabolos: 'Real Madrid must keep Navas'Perez: 'Real Madrid critics are envious'Isco: 'Gareth Bale is having a hard time'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 