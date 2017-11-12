New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Barcelona to offer Samuel Umtiti bumper new contract

Barcelona to offer Umtiti new contract?
© SilverHub
Barcelona are preparing to offer Samuel Umtiti a new contract that will bump up his salary and release clause, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 18:06 UK

Barcelona have decided to offer defender Samuel Umtiti a new contract, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has established himself as first choice at centre-back alongside Gerard Pique at Camp Nou.

With a reported release clause of £53m, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be mulling over a move for the France international in January.

According to Marca, however, the Spanish giants are wary of losing Umtiti - who is said to be one of the lowest-paid players in the squad - next year.

As a result, the report claims that Umtiti's contract will be extended by several years beyond its current 2021 expiry and will also increase his salary and release clause.

Umtiti has been at Barca since 2016, having joined from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

Samuel Umtiti in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'planning Samuel Umtiti swoop'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Samuel Umtiti, Jose Mourinho, Gerard Pique, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain 'in battle for Mauricio Pochettino'
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Manchester United 'will accept £20m for Luke Shaw'
 Phil Jones in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Phil Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal
Lukaku: 'Ibra will revive our title hopes'Barcelona to offer Umtiti new contract?Phil Jones: 'I am not injury-prone'Mourinho 'to make Asensio marquee signing'Lukaku 'fuming' following Chelsea defeat
Fellaini to move to Beskitas in £8m deal?Pogba: 'Martial an incredible talent'Lukaku proud of goalscoring achievementArsenal, Chelsea join race for Luke Shaw?Man United to extend deals of quartet?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Barcelona News
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Lionel Messi explains early exit from Argentina camp
 Samuel Umtiti in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Report: Barcelona to offer Samuel Umtiti bumper new contract
Argentina forward Messi returns to BarcelonaLenglet comments on Barcelona interestThiago opens door on Barcelona returnCesar: 'Neymar best player in the world'Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'
Jordi Alba defends comments on NeymarBarca keen to increase Roberto clause?Busquets: 'Barca more compact this season'Di Maria: 'I was close to Barcelona move'Alba: 'I have improved since Neymar exit'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 