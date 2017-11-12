Barcelona to offer Umtiti new contract?

Barcelona are preparing to offer Samuel Umtiti a new contract that will bump up his salary and release clause, according to reports.

Barcelona have decided to offer defender Samuel Umtiti a new contract, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has established himself as first choice at centre-back alongside Gerard Pique at Camp Nou.

With a reported release clause of £53m, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be mulling over a move for the France international in January.

According to Marca, however, the Spanish giants are wary of losing Umtiti - who is said to be one of the lowest-paid players in the squad - next year.

As a result, the report claims that Umtiti's contract will be extended by several years beyond its current 2021 expiry and will also increase his salary and release clause.

Umtiti has been at Barca since 2016, having joined from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.