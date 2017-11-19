Nov 19, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-0
West HamWest Ham United
Hughes (11'), Richarlison (64')
Britos (30')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Carroll (28'), Arnautovic (35'), Obiang (41'), Noble (83')

Result: David Moyes starts West Ham United reign with defeat at Watford

New boss David Moyes watches West Ham United miss a number of clear-cut chances as Watford prevail by a 2-0 scoreline at Vicarage Road.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 18:07 UK

Watford have moved into eighth place in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over West Ham United at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison did the damage as new West Ham boss David Moyes started his Hammers reign with a defeat in his 500th game in England's top flight.

However, Moyes will try to take the positives with the East London outfit squandering numerous opportunities in front of goal against a Watford side who ended their run of three successive defeats.

Andy Carroll elbows Marvin Zeegelaar in the face during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017© Offside

Within the first 30 seconds of the game, Andy Carroll left Watford debutant Marvin Zeegelaar requiring treatment for a bloody nose, and it set the tone for a first half which saw four players given yellow cards.

However, the first and only chance of the opening quarter of the game led to a goal, with Hughes directing the ball into the bottom corner from eight yards after Andre Gray's scuffed shot had gone to the feet of the former England Under-21 international.

Just after the half-hour mark, Watford could have doubled their advantage but after Joe Hart had made a smart save to deny Richarlison, Kiko Femenia drilled the rebound wide from around 16 yards out.

David Moyes shouts instructions during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017© Offside

West Ham had been second best but during the remaining 15 minutes before the break, Cheikhou Kouyate and Marko Arnautovic both squandered glorious opportunities for the Hammers.

A clever through-ball to Kouyate left the midfielder with just Heurelho Gomes to beat from 10 yards out, but the Brazilian goalkeeper somehow diverted the ball behind for a corner.

Just before the half-time whistle, Arnautovic had a better chance after seeing his initial header parried, but Gomes managed to stick out a hand to claw the ball off the line.

Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017© Offside

Soon after the restart, West Ham created another opening which should have been taken after Arnautovic had done well to get to the byline, but Kouyate blazed over the crossbar from no more than 12 yards.

The midfielder's miss led to a period of sustained pressure from the home team, with Abdoulaye Doucoure curling just wide of the far post and Gray sending a deflected effort marginally off target.

Hart was also forced into a save from a point-blank header from Adrian Mariappa, but Watford eventually added a second through Richarlison, who ran towards goal from the left flank before sending a shot into the far corner of Hart's net.

Richarlison scores the second during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017© Offside

To their credit, West Ham continued to press for the goal which their play in the final third had deserved, but the visitors again missed out when Mariappa cleared the ball off the line after Manuel Lanzini's well-struck effort had beaten Gomes.

That opportunity proved to be West Ham's last real chance and it became a case of whether Watford would add a third goal during the closing stages of the game.

Richarlison curled a late effort wide of Hart's post but Marco Silva will be content with just a second home win of the season and a first clean sheet in eight matches in the top flight.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes takes charge of first training session
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andy Carroll, Marvin Zeegelaar, Will Hughes, Andre Gray, Joe Hart, Richarlison, Kiko Femenia, Cheikhou Kouyate, Marko Arnautovic, Heurelho Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Adrian Mariappa, Manuel Lanzini, David Moyes, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
David Moyes shouts instructions during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Ham United - as it happened
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Team News: Andy Carroll starts as West Ham United visit Watford
Son Heung-min racially abused by West Ham United supporter
Result: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeatMoyes: 'No time for nonsense at West Ham'Moyes "really relishing" West Ham challengeDavid Moyes: 'My focus is on the future'West Ham to return for William Carvalho?
Zabaleta issues West Ham rallying cryHernandez denies asking to leave West HamWest Ham United 'eye Lewis Dunk'Pearce: 'Moyes wants to make early impact'West Ham 'waiting for Flores'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Watford News
David Moyes shouts instructions during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Ham United - as it happened
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Watford end speculation over Marco Silva Everton switch?
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
Result: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeatTeam News: Carroll starts as West Ham visit WatfordEverton to make £12m offer for Silva?Moyes: 'No time for nonsense at West Ham'Marco Silva coy over Everton job
Ighalo: 'Wilshere should leave Arsenal'Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?Watford 'rule out Marco Silva exit'Everton 'preparing second Silva approach'Kabasele: 'Watford cannot lose Silva'
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 