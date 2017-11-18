Kewell plays down fan confrontation reports

Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Adams Park
WycombeWycombe Wanderers
4-0
CrawleyCrawley Town
Eze (51'), Mackail-Smith (74', 81', 83')
Bloomfield (76'), Brown (86')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Connolly (73')

Harry Kewell: 'Fan confrontation reports have been exaggerated'

Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell claims in a statement that reports of a confrontation with fans have been "exaggerated" but has "apologised for any misunderstanding".
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 18:33 UK

Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell has claimed that reports of a spat with fans have been exaggerated but has "apologised for any misunderstanding".

The former Liverpool and Leeds United winger went over to talk to allegedly abusive supporters following his side's 4-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

However, the incident is believed to have almost spiralled out of control, with Kewell reportedly having to be restrained by his own players and security.

"While I did approach a disgruntled fan at full-time, it was merely to hear his concerns," the Australian said in a statement on the League Two club's website. "At no time did anyone need to hold me back.

"In hindsight, I should have just gone straight to the changing rooms given that emotions were running high. I apologise for any misunderstanding."

Crawley - who appointed Kewell in May - are 21st in League Two, with only four wins and 17 points from 18 league matches, and are without a victory in six league games.

Harry Kewell celebrates scoring for Australia against Croatia in the World Cup on June 22, 2006.
Harry Kewell celebrates scoring for Australia against Croatia in the World Cup on June 22, 2006.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Notts County18114332181437
2Luton TownLuton18105343172635
3Accrington StanleyAccrington18104431201134
4Exeter CityExeter1810352519633
5Swindon TownSwindon1810262821732
6Wycombe WanderersWycombe188643627930
7Coventry CityCoventry189361910930
8Mansfield TownMansfield187742421328
9Newport County187652520527
10Lincoln City187652117427
11Carlisle UnitedCarlisle187562723426
12Colchester UnitedColchester187562421326
13Stevenage187472529-425
14Cambridge UnitedCambridge187471623-725
15Grimsby Town186571924-523
16Cheltenham TownCheltenham186482628-222
17Yeovil TownYeovil185492535-1019
18Forest Green RoversForest Green185492035-1519
19Port Vale1853101824-618
20Morecambe184681423-918
21Crawley TownCrawley184591321-817
22Crewe AlexandraCrewe1852111932-1317
23Barnet1835101926-714
24Chesterfield1834111833-1513
> Full Version
 