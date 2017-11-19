Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen is delighted with a "perfect" display from his side in their 2-1 Championship win over Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen has hailed a "perfect" display from his side after they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in Sunday's Championship encounter at Elland Road.

The Whites had lost six of their last seven games heading into the fixture, but produced an imprssive performance to see off the side now managed by former Leeds boss Garry Monk.

The result, sealed thanks to goals from Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski, sees Leeds move level on 26 points with Boro and just outside the playoff places on goal difference.

"It was perfect. It's what I expected from the team, it's what they were prepared to do and they did it in what was a difficult situation," Christiansen told Sky Sports News.

"When the referee gave a penalty for the opponent, the character and responsibility the players took on the pitch was perfect and I congratulate them. We were just better in this game.

"Of course, it meant more to the people around that we beat a team like Middlesbrough with a much bigger budget but I don't care, we are Leeds and we want to do things right. It doesn't matter who we play against, we want to go for the win. That was the intention of the players and they did it well.

"The players deserve it [the win] because the work had been so good the whole time, even when we have taken bad results so they know from one win to a defeat, the gap is so small. They have done the work so well, especially over the last few weeks and I believe we deserve these three points."

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday's Championship clash away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.