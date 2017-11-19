Nov 19, 2017 at 1.15pm UK at ​Elland Road
LeedsLeeds United
2-1
Middlesbrough
Hernandez (25'), Alioski (55')
Berardi (33'), Jansson (35'), Ayling (77'), Philips (90'), Hernandez (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Assombalonga (76' pen.)
Friend (30'), Howson (64'), Assombalonga (86')

Thomas Christiansen hails "perfect" Leeds United display in win over Middlesbrough

Christiansen hails
© Getty Images
Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen is delighted with a "perfect" display from his side in their 2-1 Championship win over Middlesbrough on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 18:02 UK

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen has hailed a "perfect" display from his side after they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in Sunday's Championship encounter at Elland Road.

The Whites had lost six of their last seven games heading into the fixture, but produced an imprssive performance to see off the side now managed by former Leeds boss Garry Monk.

The result, sealed thanks to goals from Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski, sees Leeds move level on 26 points with Boro and just outside the playoff places on goal difference.

"It was perfect. It's what I expected from the team, it's what they were prepared to do and they did it in what was a difficult situation," Christiansen told Sky Sports News.

"When the referee gave a penalty for the opponent, the character and responsibility the players took on the pitch was perfect and I congratulate them. We were just better in this game.

"Of course, it meant more to the people around that we beat a team like Middlesbrough with a much bigger budget but I don't care, we are Leeds and we want to do things right. It doesn't matter who we play against, we want to go for the win. That was the intention of the players and they did it well.

"The players deserve it [the win] because the work had been so good the whole time, even when we have taken bad results so they know from one win to a defeat, the gap is so small. They have done the work so well, especially over the last few weeks and I believe we deserve these three points."

Up next for Leeds is Tuesday's Championship clash away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves17122331151638
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff CityCardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds UnitedLeeds178272620626
8Derby CountyDerby167542420426
9Ipswich TownIpswich168172824425
10Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds176652119224
11Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich CityNorwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston North EndPreston175751919022
15Queens Park RangersQPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull City174583032-217
21Birmingham CityBirmingham174310925-1615
22Burton Albion1734101134-2313
23Bolton WanderersBolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
> Full Version
