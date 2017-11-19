Nov 19, 2017 at 1.15pm UK at ​Elland Road
LeedsLeeds United
2-1
Middlesbrough
Hernandez (25'), Alioski (55')
Berardi (33'), Jansson (35'), Ayling (77'), Philips (90'), Hernandez (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Assombalonga (76' pen.)
Friend (30'), Howson (64'), Assombalonga (86')

Result: Leeds United hold on for crucial victory over Middlesbrough

Result: Leeds hold on for crucial win over Boro
© Getty Images
Leeds United draw level on points with Middlesbrough in the Championship table thanks to a 2-1 win over their promotion rivals at Elland Road.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 15:29 UK

Leeds United have returned to winning ways in the Championship with a 2-1 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

The Whites opened up a two-goal lead as they went in search of a first victory on home soil in two months, only for Britt Assombalonga to pull one back from the spot in the final quarter of the match.

Despite a nervy conclusion, Leeds held on to pick up the three points required to draw level with their opponents in sixth place, keeping their playoff ambitions well and truly alive.

Boro felt that they should have had a penalty in a quiet start to the match, as Gaetano Berardi wrestled Assombalonga to the ground when attempting to defend a corner.

Stewart Downing then tested Andy Lonergan, given the nod today despite a shaky display at Brentford prior to the international break, with a long-range drive.

That would prove to be as good as things got for the Smoggies in the first half, however, as an out-of-form Leeds side slowly grew into the match.

From their first attempt of any note, Pablo Hernandez - brought to Elland Road by Garry Monk - blasted home at the front post after Kalvin Phillips flicked on Ezgjan Alioski's right-sided cross.

United, who had attempted the second-lowest amount of shots on target prior to this weekend, saw Samuel Saiz and Liam Cooper prove wasteful from good positions as half time approached.

Not since the opening day of the season have the Smoggies managed fewer first-half shots on target, and it was not long before they found themselves with an even bigger goal margin to overcome.

Alioski had the simple tasking of helping the ball over the line at the back post following an inch-perfect delivery from Hernandez, 48 seconds after Boro youngster Marcus Tavernier rifled over the bar from a glorious position.

Tavernier then turned the ball wide at the front post as the visitors looked for a route back into the match, while Martin Braithwaite's shot deflected off Luke Ayling and onto the post.

Leeds were looking lively at the other end, though, themselves hitting the post through Saiz's 25-yarder after linking up with Ronaldo Vieira, and they really should have had a third moments later as Cooper nodded wide when left completely unmarked.

Downing and Assombalonga were the next to try their luck for the visiting side, neither managing to test Lonergan, but the North-East outfit did drag themselves back into things with 14 minutes to play.

In a bizarre incident, Ayling was penalised for grabbing the boot of Daniel Ayala, having being left aggrieved after his opponent dragged him to the floor seconds beforehand.

After discussing the incident with his linesman, referee Keith Stroud pointed to the spot and Assombalonga converted following a lengthy delay to set up a tense finale in West Yorkshire.

Leeds successfully saw through eight minutes of added time, with Braithwaite's deflected attempt on the spin the closest Middlesbrough came to a leveller, meaning a losing return to Elland Road for former boss Garry Monk.

General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal, Everton keen on Boro winger?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gaetano Berardi, Britt Assombalonga, Stewart Downing, Andy Lonergan, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Ezgjan Alioski, Samuel Saiz, Liam Cooper, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Braithwaite, Ronaldo Vieira, Luke Ayling, Daniel Ayala, Keith Stroud, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Leeds United 2-1 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Garry Monk Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Swansea, United Kingdom
Result: Leeds United hold on for crucial victory over Middlesbrough
 A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Thomas Christiansen hails "perfect" Leeds United display in win over Middlesbrough
Dallas a fitness doubt for second legEverton, Newcastle 'among Wilks suitors'Leeds fail with bid for Poznan wingerRobbie Rogers announces retirementChristiansen targets end to losing run
EFL reveals televised Christmas fixturesChristiansen: 'We didn't deserve Derby loss'Christiansen "disappointed" with displayResult: Sheffield United beat Leeds to climb topLive Commentary: Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield United - as it happened
> Leeds United Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Leeds United 2-1 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Garry Monk Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Swansea, United Kingdom
Result: Leeds United hold on for crucial victory over Middlesbrough
 General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Arsenal, Everton keen on Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier?
Result: Sunderland stay bottom after Boro defeatThis weekend's biggest games in world footballMonk: Grayson sacking "mind-boggling"Ben Gibson signs new Boro contractMonk: 'Scoreline flattered Bournemouth'
Result: Cherries overcome Boro in EFL CupDowning: 'Karanka sacking not my fault'Monk slams 'unacceptable' Traore behaviourEx-Barca star 'arrested over cock fight'Man United away at Swansea in EFL Cup
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves17122331151638
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff CityCardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds UnitedLeeds178272620626
8Derby CountyDerby167542420426
9Ipswich TownIpswich168172824425
10Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds176652119224
11Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich CityNorwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston North EndPreston175751919022
15Queens Park RangersQPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull City174583032-217
21Birmingham CityBirmingham174310925-1615
22Burton Albion1734101134-2313
23Bolton WanderersBolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 