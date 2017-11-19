Everton to make £12m offer for Silva?

Premier League strugglers Everton are prepared to make a third bid for Watford manager Marco Silva worth £12m, according to a report.

The 40-year-old has impressed with both the Hornets and with previous club Hull City since his arrival to the English game in January this year.

Due to his success in Premier League management so far, Silva has been strongly linked with the Toffees job, which became vacant when Ronald Koeman was sacked in October.

Despite reports suggesting that Watford have issued a hands-off warning to Everton over the Portuguese coach, The Sun claims that the struggling Merseysiders have upped their offer to £12m.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth has been filling in at Goodison Park and his only victory in five games came against the Hornets this month.