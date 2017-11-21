Pochettino: 'I won't make mass changes'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that he does not intend to make mass changes for the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition, but the North Londoners still require three points to guarantee top spot in Group H.

After Saturday's defeat to Arsenal, Pochettino has the option to rest some of his key men, but the Argentine has suggested that he is keen to secure another win ahead of their final group fixture with APOEL.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "I hope not too many players rest tomorrow. It's clear the objective was to qualify and we've done that but we now want to finish top.

"We are going to play with our best team, fresh players and like always never taking risk with them. The most important thing is the health of the players. We analyse a lot. Maybe for some people it's hard to understand but we have all the knowledge."

Dortmund must defeat Spurs and hope that Real Madrid lose to APOEL to retain hope of progressing through to the knockout stages as runners-up.