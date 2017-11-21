Sherwood: 'Tottenham could win CL'

Tim Sherwood says that there is no reason why Tottenham Hotspur cannot be crowned Champions League winners this season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood has claimed that the team are in contention to win the Champions League this season.

The North London outfit, who have not picked up a trophy since their EFL Cup triumph in 2007-08, have never before won the elite competition.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were handed arguably the toughest group in the draw when they were placed alongside current champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.

Spurs managed to take four points from a possible six against Los Blancos and they have already secured a place in the last 16 with two games to spare.

When asked by Omnisport whether Tottenham have a chance of winning the crown, Sherwood said: "Why not? Why not? They beat the champions there, didn't they? I'm not buying it was an off day [for Madrid].

"I think Real Madrid are a team on the down and they need freshening up. But they're still absolutely fantastic and Tottenham outplayed them. And I thought at the Bernabeu they were outstanding as well.

"Why not? They'll take a lot of belief and a lot of spirit with the performances they've done in the Champions League."

Spurs will secure their place at the top of Group H if they defeat Dortmund this evening.