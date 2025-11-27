Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Arsenal: Malo Gusto, Cole Palmer latest

By Darren Plant | 27 Nov 2025 13:12 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 14:01

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday when they play host to Arsenal in a top-of-the-table fixture at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues head into the London derby on the back of a 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, with Arsenal matching their result with a 3-1 triumph of their own against Bayern Munich a day later.

Enzo Maresca's side trail Mikel Arteta's outfit by six points in the Premier League table ahead of what is the most important match of the season for both teams.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the showdown with the Gunners.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Arsenal)

Malo Gusto needed to be withdrawn at half time against Barcelona with either a knock or muscle injury. As a result, the Frenchman is a huge doubt for this Sunday's game.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia suffered yet another thigh problem to force him off the pitch after just eight minutes in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK prior to the November international break, and the Belgian is set for another extended period on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the defender may not return to action before the campaign comes to a close.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin/toe

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Arsenal)

Cole Palmer started light training during the November international break, creating hope that he could make his return to the squad for Chelsea's important fixtures against Barcelona and Arsenal.

However, Maresca revealed last week that the playmaker suffered an unfortunate toe injury at home. While Palmer is taking part in training, he may not return until December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation, and Chelsea are hoping that the midfielder can make his return in the early stages of 2026.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban, but there are no other suspended players for Chelsea to worry about heading into this match.