Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Arsenal: Malo Gusto, Cole Palmer latest

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday when they play host to Arsenal in a top-of-the-table fixture at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues head into the London derby on the back of a 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, with Arsenal matching their result with a 3-1 triumph of their own against Bayern Munich a day later.
Enzo Maresca's side trail Mikel Arteta's outfit by six points in the Premier League table ahead of what is the most important match of the season for both teams.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the showdown with the Gunners.
Malo Gusto
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Unknown
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Arsenal)
Malo Gusto needed to be withdrawn at half time against Barcelona with either a knock or muscle injury. As a result, the Frenchman is a huge doubt for this Sunday's game.
Romeo Lavia
© Imago / Sportimage
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Romeo Lavia suffered yet another thigh problem to force him off the pitch after just eight minutes in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK prior to the November international break, and the Belgian is set for another extended period on the sidelines.
Levi Colwill
© Imago
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the defender may not return to action before the campaign comes to a close.
Cole Palmer
© Imago
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Groin/toe
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Arsenal)
Cole Palmer started light training during the November international break, creating hope that he could make his return to the squad for Chelsea's important fixtures against Barcelona and Arsenal.
However, Maresca revealed last week that the playmaker suffered an unfortunate toe injury at home. While Palmer is taking part in training, he may not return until December.
Dario Essugo
© Imago
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)
New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation, and Chelsea are hoping that the midfielder can make his return in the early stages of 2026.
CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST
Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban, but there are no other suspended players for Chelsea to worry about heading into this match.