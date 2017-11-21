Keane: 'Moreno defending pure madness'

Roy Keane blasts Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, saying that his defending against Sevilla was "pure madness".

Roy Keane has blasted Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, saying that his defending against Sevilla was "pure madness".

The Reds missed out on the opportunity to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League after drawing 3-3 against the Spanish side, having led 3-0 at half time.

Spaniard Moreno conceded a free kick and a penalty in the second half, from which Sevilla scored two of their comeback goals.

"What [Moreno]'s doing for the penalty, you wouldn't see a child doing it," Keane told ITV Sport. "It's pure madness for an international player to do that.

"You look at the free-kick he gave away, that's nothing to do with the manager. This has nothing to do with team shape or mentality. I know it's a team game, but sometimes you have to point the finger and say, 'you're killing us, you're costing us'.

"Liverpool will win a lot of football matches, but when it comes to the big games they're going to come up short because they've got a couple of defenders who just aren't good enough and they'll always get found out."

Jurgen Klopp's side must now avoid defeat against Spartak Moscow in their final game in Group E to clinch qualification into the last 16.