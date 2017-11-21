Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno concedes that his side only have themselves to blame for 'throwing away three points' against former team Sevilla.

The Spain international copped most of the flak following the Reds' remarkable collapse at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as they let slip a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 in the Champions League group-stage tie.

Moreno, at fault for two of the three goals scored by his former side, concedes that Liverpool failed to remain switched on for the second 45 minutes in what could yet be a costly result.

"We threw away three points," he told Onda Cero Radio. "We were already through to the next round, but it was not to be. We knew that even with a 3-0 advantage it was going to be complicated, and that was the case.

"We had spoken at half time about how with a 3-0 lead we still had to be careful. It was a case of how awful we were and how many mistakes we made at the back. They didn't stop attacking in the second half - but we came out half-asleep."

Liverpool face Spartak Moscow in their final Group E match, likely requiring victory to come out on top in the standings.