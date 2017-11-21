Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
3-3
Liverpool
Ben Yedder (51', 60' pen.), Pizarro (90')
Banega (45'), Mercado (54')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Firmino (2', 30'), Mane (22')
Moreno (38'), Henderson (68'), Can (82')

Alberto Moreno: Liverpool "came out half-asleep" for second half

Alberto Moreno:
Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno concedes that his side only have themselves to blame for 'throwing away three points' against former team Sevilla.
Alberto Moreno has admitted that he and his Liverpool teammates "threw away three points" against Sevilla after allowing their collective performance levels to dip in the second half.

The Spain international copped most of the flak following the Reds' remarkable collapse at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as they let slip a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 in the Champions League group-stage tie.

Moreno, at fault for two of the three goals scored by his former side, concedes that Liverpool failed to remain switched on for the second 45 minutes in what could yet be a costly result.

"We threw away three points," he told Onda Cero Radio. "We were already through to the next round, but it was not to be. We knew that even with a 3-0 advantage it was going to be complicated, and that was the case.

"We had spoken at half time about how with a 3-0 lead we still had to be careful. It was a case of how awful we were and how many mistakes we made at the back. They didn't stop attacking in the second half - but we came out half-asleep."

Liverpool face Spartak Moscow in their final Group E match, likely requiring victory to come out on top in the standings.

Your Comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw in Champions League clash
 Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
