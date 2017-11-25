Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Jurgen Klopp keen to move on from Sevilla match

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that his team will not carry the disappointment of the Sevilla result into Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea.
The Reds threw away a three-goal lead at Sevilla on Tuesday night as the Spanish outfit hit back in the second period to draw the match 3-3, which prevented the English club from booking their spot in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Klopp has conceded that Liverpool "were too passive" during the second half of the Sevilla match, but the German is confident that his team will bounce back when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield in the Premier League.

"Yes, we made mistakes, yes, we were too passive, we were too deep as a group. But we should have scored a fourth goal. It will be a different game against Chelsea. If we can create a special atmosphere that would help us," Klopp told reporters.

Liverpool currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League table - two places and three points behind the champions Chelsea after 12 matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

