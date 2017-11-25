Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
0-0
Chelsea
 
LIVE

Team News: Adam Lallana on Liverpool bench

Team News: Lallana on Liverpool bench
© SilverHub
Adam Lallana is named on the Liverpool bench as the Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 16:58 UK

Adam Lallana has been named on the Liverpool bench as the Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield this evening.

The 29-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side this season after suffering a thigh injury over the summer but earns a spot among the substitutes this evening for the blockbuster clash on Merseyside.

For the visitors, David Luiz is once again back on the bench, while Alvaro Morata returns up front alongside Eden Hazard.

in all, Klopp makes five changes following the collapse against Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both dropping out of the starting XI.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge come into the fold to join Mohamed Salah in the front line, while James Milner is in for Georginio Wijnaldum alongside Philippe Coutinho and skipper Jordan Henderson in the midfield.

Joel Matip is back in the heart of the defence as partner for Ragnar Klavan following two games out with a thigh injury, with Dejan Lovren dropping out of the squad altogether.

Joe Gomez retains his place at right-back, Alberto Moreno is on the left and Simon Mignolet replaces Loris Karius between the posts.

Emre Can is also out of the matchday squad, having suffered with a muscular injury during the week.

Conte also makes five changes following his side's Champions League exploits - a 4-0 win at Qarabag on Wednesday night confirming their place in the last 16.

Hazard was tasked with leading the line in that match but gets assistance up front tonight from the returning Morata, with Willian and Pedro both dropping to the bench.

Davide Zappacosta is back in the fold and plays on the right of a five-man midfield, with Marcos Alonso on the left. Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko join N'Golo Kante in the middle as Cesc Fabregas is rested.

Andreas Christensen is restored to the middle of a back three in Luiz's stead, with skipper Gary Cahill usurping Antonio Rudiger on the left, Cesar Azpilicueta staying put at right-back and Thibaut Courtois in place between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Victor Moses makes the bench against his former loan side after spending six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Gomez, Klavan, Matip, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Coutinho; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Sturridge
Subs: Karius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata
Subs: Caballero, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro

Keep up with all of the action from Anfield this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Who will win Saturday's Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield?

Liverpool
Draw
Chelsea
Liverpool
53.0%
Draw
16.0%
Chelsea
31.0%
Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Read Next:
Combined XI: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp, David Luiz, Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Daniel Sturridge, Mohamed Salah, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Alberto Moreno, Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius, Emre Can, Willian, Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Marcos Alonso, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thibaut Courtois, Andreas Christensen, Victor Moses, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte wants Thibaut Courtois contract situation resolved
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
Team News: Lallana on Liverpool benchAtletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?Conte heaps praise on Jurgen KloppVictor Moses returns to Chelsea squadConte impressed with Salah development
Conte bemoans lack of preparation timeCombined XI: Liverpool vs. ChelseaKlopp: 'Salah nothing to prove to Chelsea'Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineupsWillian's Chelsea future dependent on Conte?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
 Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can agrees terms for Juventus switch?
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
Team News: Lallana on Liverpool benchAtletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?Conte heaps praise on Jurgen KloppConte impressed with Salah developmentKlopp: 'I'm responsible for Moreno display'
Klopp keen to move on from Sevilla matchKlopp still hopeful over Emre Can futureCombined XI: Liverpool vs. ChelseaKlopp: 'Salah nothing to prove to Chelsea'Coutinho lauds Salah partnership
> Liverpool Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382323101326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522417723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 