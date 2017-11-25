Team News: Lallana on Liverpool bench

Adam Lallana is named on the Liverpool bench as the Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

Adam Lallana has been named on the Liverpool bench as the Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield this evening.

The 29-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side this season after suffering a thigh injury over the summer but earns a spot among the substitutes this evening for the blockbuster clash on Merseyside.

For the visitors, David Luiz is once again back on the bench, while Alvaro Morata returns up front alongside Eden Hazard.

in all, Klopp makes five changes following the collapse against Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both dropping out of the starting XI.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge come into the fold to join Mohamed Salah in the front line, while James Milner is in for Georginio Wijnaldum alongside Philippe Coutinho and skipper Jordan Henderson in the midfield.

Joel Matip is back in the heart of the defence as partner for Ragnar Klavan following two games out with a thigh injury, with Dejan Lovren dropping out of the squad altogether.

Joe Gomez retains his place at right-back, Alberto Moreno is on the left and Simon Mignolet replaces Loris Karius between the posts.

Emre Can is also out of the matchday squad, having suffered with a muscular injury during the week.

Conte also makes five changes following his side's Champions League exploits - a 4-0 win at Qarabag on Wednesday night confirming their place in the last 16.

Hazard was tasked with leading the line in that match but gets assistance up front tonight from the returning Morata, with Willian and Pedro both dropping to the bench.

Davide Zappacosta is back in the fold and plays on the right of a five-man midfield, with Marcos Alonso on the left. Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko join N'Golo Kante in the middle as Cesc Fabregas is rested.

Andreas Christensen is restored to the middle of a back three in Luiz's stead, with skipper Gary Cahill usurping Antonio Rudiger on the left, Cesar Azpilicueta staying put at right-back and Thibaut Courtois in place between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Victor Moses makes the bench against his former loan side after spending six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Gomez, Klavan, Matip, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Coutinho; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Sturridge

Subs: Karius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Subs: Caballero, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro

Keep up with all of the action from Anfield this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.