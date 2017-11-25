Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte 's men head to Anfield seeking to earn a vital away victory to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp 's charges will be aiming to earn a fourth straight victory in the league and keep alive their hopes of resurrecting a title challenge.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Premier League's late fixture.

20 min SAVE! Chelsea spring the counter effectively from inside their own half, as the ball is floated out to Hazard down the left channel. Morata makes space with a run into the middle, allowing the Belgian to cut inside and get a shot off on goal. It's not the strongest of efforts, although Mignolet does well to get down low and turn the ball past his near post for a corner.

18 min This contest has been hard-fought thus far. Liverpool are dominant on the ball but have done little with it to really threaten Chelsea. Looking at the quality on the benches, you do wonder if this clash could be decided in the latter stages... © Offside

17 min First signs of Liverpool fully coming to life emerge over on the right, as Salah slips in Gomez on the overlap, who then crosses into the middle for the run of Sturridge. Christensen reads things perfectly, though, as he intercepts at the vital moment on the penalty spot.

15 min SHOT! First one of the game and it is horrific. Liverpool build up down the left channel with pace and the ball is soon shifted across the edge of the box. Sturridge lets it run into the path of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who lashes wildly and sends an effort high and wide of the away goal.

14 min Chelsea enjoy a positive share of the ball on the edge of the Liverpool box as Hazard looks for a way through. The Belgian combines well with Bakayoko, but the Frenchman can't quite find the return ball round the corner, leaving Klavan to hoof away.

12 min Conte's men have dealt with proceedings efficiently in the opening ten minutes. The visiting midfield is compact and looks ready to spring when required on the break. It's up to Liverpool to break them down at the moment...

9 min Hazard's pace could cause real issues as the game wears on, and he is already showing glimpses of his abilities on the counter as he skips past two men, before eventually being hounded out by a retreating Henderson just inside the Liverpool half.

7 min A rather tentative start here at Anfield as both sides weigh each other up. Chelsea's midfield three looks incredibly tight and well-set at the moment. Liverpool are trying to use the flanks whenever possible, but the Blues are shifting over efficiently to keep tight. Conte is as animated as ever on the touchline after just seven minutes.

5 min Hazard provides a bit of class on the right flank for the Blues, as he combines with Drinkwater in order to break in behind. His ball across the box evades everyone, though, leaving Liverpool to counter through Oxlade-Chamberlain, who eventually stumbles under a challenge from Christensen and Chelsea are able to thwart the danger.

3 min Liverpool make inroads down the right through Salah and he combines well with Sturridge, although the ball into the box is cleared by the head of Cahill who stands firm in the middle.

2 min Some promising signs of intent from Liverpool already as they set on with the press, causing Courtois to kick long out of play needlessly. Liverpool will bring plenty of energy to this early on, but they will need to be wary of the Blues' pace on the break.

1 min KICKOFF! Here we go... Liverpool get things moving, kicking from right to left in their home red strip, while Chelsea feature in all blue with white socks. Both decent kits, actually.

5.26pm So here we go then, the players emerge from the tunnel to a real din ringing out around Anfield. It's time for the handshakes and what not, then we're off!

5.23pm It is perhaps a little early to start the talk of "must-win" games, but this fixture is vital for both sides. Manchester United snuck past Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this afternoon, meaning that Chelsea require a win to stay within touching distance of Jose Mourinho's men who currently sit in second place. As for Liverpool, they are in fifth spot and three points tonight would take them level with Chelsea on 25 after 13 games.

5.20pm Here's a shot from a little earlier of Anfield, it's a touch chilly up in Merseyside and the sky is looking rather moody as we await the start of the contest: Not the clearest sky we've seen, but nothing can take the shine off Anfield 👌 pic.twitter.com/ZoDzWopooB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 25 November 2017

5.18pm Given Liverpool's relative troubles at the back, this evening could provide fertile conditions for Hazard to cause trouble. The Belgian playmaker has scored in 16 Premier League matches for Conte and won every single one of those matches - that is some statistic...

5.15pm Chelsea's form on the road has been impressive of late too. Conte's charges have now picked up three points from 10 of their last 12 away games in the league. The club's only defeats across those fixtures came at Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

5.10pm Chelsea might just be targeting the two centre-backs this evening, especially if Hazard and Morata opt to operate in close quarters. Liverpool are obviously boosted by the timely return of Joel Matip from injury, but he will be having to marshal Ragnar Klavan alongside him, who, despite his age, does not have the best experience in testing encounters such as this.

5.09pm Those two victories did come at Stamford Bridge, though, with Chelsea picking up three draws at Anfield across those five games. In fact, Chelsea have not lost in their last five Premier League trips to this ground.

5.06pm When looking at the head-to-head form between the sides, Liverpool find themselves in a rather positive position. Klopp's men are unbeaten in the last five Premier League meetings and you would have to go back as far as November 2014 to find a Chelsea victory over the Reds in the Premier League.

5.06pm Here is a quick glimpse inside Chelsea's away dressing room at Anfield. Clubs across the Premier League are backing the Rainbow Laces campaign this weekend, which is focusing on promoting inclusion at all levels of sport for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT). 👀 Inside the Chelsea dressing room... #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/15kPcwQuXM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 25 November 2017

4.58pm Klopp has come in for some criticism during his attempted transformation of Liverpool, but his statistics against the top-six make for good reading for Reds fans. Liverpool actually have the best head-to-head record in that department since the German coach took over back in October 2015. Against the league's top six, Liverpool have picked up 37 points from 22 games when coming up against those sides during Klopp's tenure.

4.55pm The Blues have had their own form striker, however, in the shape of Morata. The Spanish frontman has been involved in 12 goals in his first 11 league games for the Blues this term, scoring eight and setting up four.

4.50pm Chelsea fans might just be fearing the worst following Salah's form this season. Salah has now scored nine goals in the league, which represents the most by any Liverpool player in their opening 12 appearances in the top flight. When featuring for the Blues, the Egyptian scored only two times in the league.

4.42pm CHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro

4.40pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

4.38pm LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Klavan, Matip, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Coutinho; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Sturridge

4.37pm Right, time for some team news...

4.36pm Following a tentative start to their own campaign, Chelsea have gradually moved up the gears in recent weeks and have started to show some of the guile that led them to the title last season. Should the Blues secure a win on the road here, Chelsea will have put together four successive league wins. If they can come away unscathed, Conte's men would have also recorded three clean sheets in a row for the first time this season.

4.35pm Added to that statistic, Liverpool have only conceded one Premier League goal at home this season, which came against Burnley.

4.33pm Much of the narrative that has shaped the build-up to this fixture has focused on Liverpool's defensive frailties, after they capitulated at the back in order to throw away a three-goal lead against Sevilla in the Champions League midweek. Despite that, Klopp's men are unbeaten at home this season and have lost just two of their last 33 league matches at Anfield.

4.32pm Both sides come into this contest off the pace of current league leaders Manchester City, with Antonio Conte 's Blues looking slightly more serious contenders. Having said that, a victory for the Reds today would take Jurgen Klopp 's charges level on points with Chelsea, who occupy third spot in the standings.