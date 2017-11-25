Conte impressed with Salah development

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits that he has been left impressed with the development of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has praised the development of Mohamed Salah ahead of visiting Anfield to play Liverpool on Saturday evening.

In 2014, Salah failed to impress at Stamford Bridge after an £11m move from Basel but since joining Liverpool in the summer, the Egyptian international has established himself as one of players of the current campaign.

Salah goes head to head with his former club for the first time this weekend, and Conte has admitted that that the attacker has improved since his previous period in English football.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "I know him very well, he is a good player, very dangerous, very technical, very fast, very strong.

"I don't know it happened in the past, in the past he was very young and now has developed a lot."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Salah has 'nothing to prove' when playing the Blues on Merseyside.