Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp

Conte heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, saying that the German is "one of the best coaches in the world".
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 19:37 UK

The pair meet as the Blues face Klopp's side at Anfield on Saturday in a crunch Premier League clash for the two teams.

Both sides are coming into the game following midweek European trips in the Champions League, as Liverpool drew in Seville while Chelsea won in Azerbaijan.

"I think we like to live the game with intensity and passion and to be on the touchline to help our players," Conte told Sky Sports News.

"It's very difficult for us to not show this passion and for me, it's very difficult to stay seated to watch the game.

"I consider [Klopp] one of the best coaches in the world. I think Liverpool are a really good and strong team."

The hosts can move level on points with Chelsea if they win this weekend, but Conte's side will be looking to keep pace with second-placed Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
