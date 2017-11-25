Combined XI: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League trip to face Liverpool at Anfield this weekend, Sports Mole selects the strongest combined XI from the two squads.

One of the defining rivalries of the Premier League era will enter its latest chapter on Saturday when Liverpool welcome champions Chelsea to Anfield in the evening kickoff.

Two places and three points separate the sides in the Premier League table going into the weekend, although both are playing catch-up to runaway league leaders Manchester City after 12 games of the season.

For Liverpool the priority must first and foremost be to break into the top four, and they will need a quick response to their midweek collapse in Seville if they are to achieve that this weekend.

Chelsea were comfortable midweek winners in Europe, but they have failed to beat Liverpool in their last five meetings and the Reds have had one day extra rest from their Champions League exploits.

Here, Sports Mole selects the strongest combined XI from the two squads using a 4-2-3-1 formation, with only players available for the weekend being considered for selection.



© SilverHub

Liverpool's defensive problems have been well documented, and many fans are still not entirely convinced about Simon Mignolet between the sticks, so this is a straightforward choice to start off with.

Thibaut Courtois began his Chelsea career by ousting a club legend out of the team in the form of Petr Cech, and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in world football over recent seasons.

An ever-present in the Premier League this season, Courtois has kept six clean sheets from his 12 matches so far - a tally bettered only by David de Gea and Ederson.



© SilverHub

One of few players in the Premier League who would make it into pretty much every team in two different positions, Cesar Azpilicueta made his name at right-back before switching to the heart of defence and arguably enhancing his reputation even further.

Unlike many of the full-backs in the game nowadays, Azpilicueta's main strength is his exceptional defensive ability, but he can be effective going forward too and already has two goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Most of his appearances have come at centre-back, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez battling out for the right-back spot in Nathaniel Clyne's absence for Liverpool, the team would benefit most from having Azpilicueta in this wider role.



© Offside

Even with Azpilicueta out of the equation, the two centre-back spots are contested between three Chelsea players in this team - and that is not even including the out-of-favour David Luiz.

Andreas Christensen has worked his way into Antonio Conte's first-team plans this season and the youngster is becoming more and more of a fixture in the Chelsea starting XI with nine starts across all competitions already this term.

The Denmark international narrowly beats club captain Gary Cahill into the side by virtue of having averaged more tackles, interceptions and blocks per game than his teammate.



© Offside

Slotting in alongside his Chelsea teammate at the heart of the defence is Antonio Rudiger, who has quickly established himself as arguably the team's first-choice centre-back while Azpilicueta is out on the right.

Joel Matip is the only real competition from Liverpool, but the much-maligned Reds defence cannot really expect a representative when up against a Chelsea backline who have conceded seven fewer goals than them over the opening 12 games of the season.

Rudiger has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season and averages more clearances per game than any other player in the Blues' squad.



© SilverHub

Perhaps the most potent attacking threat from full-back in the Premier League at the moment, Marcos Alonso found the back of the net six times in the league last season and is already well on his way to beating that tally this time around.

Last weekend's strike against West Bromwich Albion was his third of the campaign, with only Alvaro Morata having scored more in the Premier League for Chelsea this season.

By contrast, left-back is a problem area for Liverpool and Alberto Moreno showcased some of his shortcomings again during the midweek draw with Sevilla - although on the whole he has been much improved so far this season.



© SilverHub

I know what you're thinking - Philippe Coutinho in a holding role?! I can almost hear the incredulity in your voice from here, but the man beside him in the heart of midfield makes it possible and should still allow Coutinho to maximise his attacking influence.

This may be a deeper role than the Brazilian is used to playing, but he has excelled as a deep-lying playmaker in the past and would have a field day pulling the strings for the men in front of him in this team.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko provide the opposition for a place in the team and would perhaps give a little more defensive solidity, but it is impossible to leave Coutinho out of this side.



© SilverHub

A team needs to be balanced, of course, and while the majority of this lineup is very attack-minded, the presence of N'Golo Kante makes that less of a problem.

The reigning PFA Player and FWA Footballer of the Year missed some of the season through injury, but he has quickly returned to his best form and it will come as no surprise that he leads the way for tackles per game in the Chelsea squad.

Liverpool's midfield options of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can don't come close to Kante, who is one of the few players who would make it into any combined XI in the league.



© SilverHub

Arguably the most impressive player in the Premier League so far this season, and surely the best signing, Mohamed Salah has hit the ground running in his second crack at English football.

The Egypt international is the league's top scorer with nine goals in just 12 games, and in all competitions that record improves to 13 goals in 17 outings.

Add to that three assists as well and Salah is almost contributing to a goal per game since arriving at Anfield, linking up impressively with Liverpool's other forwards to make them one of the most exciting attacking teams in the country.



© SilverHub

After a slow and injury-hit start to the season, Eden Hazard now appears to be hitting top form again with a string of sensational performances for Chelsea in recent weeks.

The Belgian has scored eight goals and created two more in his last nine appearances for club and country, including three goals and one assist in his past two outings.

Hazard may not possess the pace of the two players flanking him in this formation, but his close control and trickery should dovetail perfectly with the speed demons joining him in the three just behind the striker.



© Offside

Another who has seen his season disrupted by injury, Sadio Mane reaffirms his importance to Liverpool every time he takes to the field and had he been available throughout last season and this, the Reds may have been in a much better position on both counts.

This term the Senegal international has been limited to 10 appearances in all competitions due to suspension and injury, but in that time he has still managed to score four goals and create three more.

The flying winger comfortably beats off competition from the likes of Willian and Pedro for a place in this team and his blistering pace will be something Chelsea have to keep a very close eye on this weekend.



CF: Alvaro Morata

© Offside

How Real Madrid must rue selling Alvaro Morata now. While Karim Benzema and even Cristiano Ronaldo continue to toil away, Morata has made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge with only Salah having scored more Premier League goals than him this season.

Indeed, the Spaniard has directly contributed to 12 goals in just 11 top-flight appearances this term, while five of his nine goals across all competitions have come with his head.

Liverpool's only competition for the central striking role comes from Roberto Firmino and, while the Brazilian has been in fine form himself recently, it is impossible to argue with Morata's goalscoring record this season.

