Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between West Ham United and Bournemouth.

A West Ham United side riding the crest of a wave visit a Bournemouth team reeling from back-to-back losses on Saturday, in both sides' first Premier League game back from the November international break.

The Cherries went into the final hiatus of 2025 needing a hard reset after successive losses to Manchester City and Aston Villa, which plunged them to ninth in the top-flight table, but home is where the heart is for the hosts.

Indeed, Andoni Iraola's men have taken 13 points from 15 available in front of their own fans this season, the joint second-best record in the division behind a perfect Man City, who boast five wins from five.

However, Bournemouth must be wary of a rejuvenated West Ham outfit, who saw off Newcastle United and Burnley on their own patch earlier this month and are now only adrift of safety by virtue of an inferior goal difference to the Clarets.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 22

West Ham wins: 9

Draws: 9

Bournemouth wins: 4

West Ham and Bournemouth have faced each other a total of 22 times across all competitions, and it is the Hammers that marginally lead the overall head-to-head record, having posted nine wins to the Cherries' four, while there have also been nine draws played out between the two clubs.

Their first two meetings took place back in February 1929 when West Ham beat Bournemouth - known then as Bournemouth and Boscombe - 4-2 over two legs in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Sixty years then passed before they would butt heads again in the old Division Two, with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth followed by West Ham winning 4-1 on home soil in the reverse fixture at Upton Park under former boss Billy Bonds.

Nine years later, shortly before the turn of the century, West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in an EFL Cup third-round home tie courtesy of goals from Marc Keller and Frank Lampard - the only other EFL Cup meeting between these two teams took place in August 2024 when the Hammers claimed a narrow 1-0 second-round win thanks to an 88th-minute winner from Jarrod Bowen.

In the Premier League, West Ham and Bournemouth have faced each other 16 times, with the Cherries winning the first of those by a thrilling 4-3 scoreline at the London Stadium in August 2015 thanks to a Callum Wilson hat-trick.

Bournemouth accumulated 14 points from their first eight top-flight encounters with West Ham (W4 D2 L2), but since then they have failed to win each of their last eight league meetings with the Hammers, losing four of those - including two 4-0 defeats - and drawing each of their last four, including three by a 1-1 scoreline.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 05, 2025: West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2024: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2024: West Ham 1-0 Bournemouth (EFL Cup)

Feb 01, 2024: West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2023: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2023: Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2022: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2020: West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2019: Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 19, 2019: Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2018: West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2018: West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2017: Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2017: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2016: West Ham 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2016: Bournemouth 1-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 22, 2015: West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 13, 1999: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth (League Cup)

Apr 11, 1990: West Ham 4-1 Bournemouth (Division Two)

Nov 01, 1989: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham (Division Two)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

