Manchester City vs. West Ham United: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 07:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 02:04

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 123

West Ham wins: 38

Draws: 19

Man City wins: 66

West Ham United and Manchester City have butted heads a total of 123 times across all competitions, with the Citizens comfortably leading the head-to-head record having posted 66 wins to the Hammers' 38, while there have also been 19 draws between these two teams.

Just over 100 years have passed since West Ham and Man City locked horns for the very first time back in April 1924 when they Citizens won 2-1 at Upton Park in the old Division One, courtesy of goals from Frank Roberts and Tommy Browell.

Man City won their first three meetings with West Ham before the East Londoners won three of the next four by an aggregate score of 10-1, including their first-ever triumph over the Citizens - a thumping 4-0 home win - in February 1925.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), West Ham have faced Man City on 48 occasions and have only come out on top nine times, while the Citizens have celebrated success 31 times and have scored 93 goals in the process.

West Ham initially got the better of Man City in the early years of the Premier League, winning six and drawing two of their first 12 encounters, including memorable 4-1 and 4-2 home victories in March 1996 and November 2000 respectively. The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick, Stuart Pearce - who later became Man City's manager - and Paolo Di Canio were all in the Hammers side for the latter victory.

Man City have since been a dominant force on the domestic front and have lost just four of their last 43 meetings with West Ham in all competitions. The Hammers last defeated City in October 2021 when they won a 5-3 on penalties in the EFL Cup fourth round following a goalless draw at the London Stadium.

West Ham last tasted success over Man City in the Premier League under former boss Slaven Bilic in September 2015 when they secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, and they have since failed to win each of their last 19 top-flight encounters with the Citizens (L16 D3).

While Man City have won 21 of their 25 Premier League home games against West Ham, they have scored more away goals against the Hammers than they have against any other Premier League opponent (45). Their 28 goals at the London Stadium, including three in a 3-1 victory in August 2024, is the most that an away team has scored at a specific venue since its opening in 2016-17.

Man City's most recent encounter against West Ham was their first of 2025 when they secured a 4-1 home victory over the Hammers in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero is the all-time leading scorer in this fixture after netting 10 goals for Man City, while Francis Lee, Erling Haaland (both nine) and Colin Barlow (eight) make up the top four.

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 04, 2025: Man City 4-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: West Ham 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Man City 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2023: West Ham 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

May 03, 2023: Man City 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 07, 2022: West Ham 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

May 15, 2022: West Ham 2-2 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2021: Man City 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2021: Man City 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2020: West Ham 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2020: Man City 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Previous meetings (all competitions)

Aug 10, 2019: West Ham 0-5 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2019: Man City 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 24, 2018: West Ham 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2018: West Ham 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2017: Man City 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2017: West Ham 0-4 Man City (Premier League)