Willian: 'Referee correct to award penalty for Rashad Sadygov foul'

Willian: 'Penalty call was correct'
Willian defends the referee's decision to award Chelsea a 19th-minute penalty against Qarabag FK that set the Blues on their way to a 4-0 Champions League win in Baku.
Willian has defended the referee's decision to award Chelsea a penalty against Qarabag FK that set the Blues on their way to a 4-0 win in Wednesday's Champions League clash at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Qarabag captain Rashad Sadygov was sent off for bringing the Brazilian down in the box just 19 minutes into the Group C encounter, Eden Hazard subsequently opening the scoring from the spot.

The Brazilian won a second penalty later in the game, which Cesc Fabregas converted, and also weighed in with a brace which saw Chelsea run out comfortable winners in Azerbaijan and reach the last 16 of the competition.

"Was it a penalty? A little bit of contact. For me it was a penalty – I don't think for you guys it is, but for me it was a penalty," Willian told BT Sport.

"I'm happy to score two goals. We deserved to win tonight. We need all the players to be ready for all games. We have to rest and try to win more games."

Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday evening.

