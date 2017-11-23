Cahill: 'Christensen a younger Luiz'

General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Gary Cahill: 'Andreas Christensen a younger David Luiz'

Gary Cahill says that Chelsea teammates David Luiz and Andreas Christensen "are very similar", as the defensive duo battle it out for a starting spot.
Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has claimed that David Luiz "can offer Andreas Christensen a lot" as the two players have plenty of similarities.

Luiz recently lost his place in the Blues' starting lineup to Christensen, who returned to the club in the summer following a successful spell on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Brazilian international was given the nod by Antonio Conte for Wednesday night's Champions League win away to Qarabag FK, however, and is now in contention to feature from the off in the huge showdown with Liverpool this weekend.

Speaking after the victory in Azerbaijan, Cahill is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "David came back in and performed well. Andreas is a younger version of him if you like.

"I feel like David can offer Andreas a lot of help in his progression. He has been there and done it at the top, top level, he has won many trophies.

"David is a very experienced defender and Andreas' attributes are very similar. I feel that [Luiz] can advise him tremendously and he has done up until now."

Christensen has started five Premier League games in all this season, while Luiz has been used eight times.

Andreas Christensen in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Your Comments
