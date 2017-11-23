New Transfer Talk header

Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka agrees to join Barcelona?

Schalke 04 ace Leon Goretzka, reportedly high on the list of targets for Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, is said to have agreed a summer move to Barcelona.
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Premier League clubs have reportedly been dealt a major transfer blow as Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka has selected Barcelona as his favoured destination.

The 22-year-old has been linked with an array of European heavyweights over the past year, including English trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Goretzka is now into the final six months of his existing contract at the Veltins-Arena, meaning that he is free to discuss a move with rival sides from January.

Schalke are already bracing themselves for the Germany international's exit, despite offering him a vastly improved contract that would make him the club's highest-paid player of all time.

According to SportBild, however, Goretzka already has his sights set on Barcelona after holding positive talks with the Catalan giants behind the scenes.

Arsenal are understood to have made Goretzka their top target ahead of next summer, as they seek a replacement for contract rebel Mesut Ozil.

Leon Goretzka in action for Germany in July 2017
Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?
