Eden Hazard has expressed his delight with Chelsea's performance in the 4-0 win at Qarabag FK in the Champions League, suggesting that his side should have scored several more goals.

The hosts hit the bar early on through Michel but soon went down to 10 men when Rashad Sadygov was sent off after hauling Willian down inside the area for a Blues penalty.

Hazard opened the scoring from the spot and Willian went on to grab a brace either side of another penalty won by the Brazilian and converted by Cesc Fabregas.

"We did everything well, apart from conceding the first chance when they hit the post. Maybe that would be different if that went in. We should have scored more," Hazard told BT Sport.

"It is easy to play with these good players. We have a big game at Liverpool on Saturday so it was good to have a small rest. We are ready for Saturday."

The result in Azerbaijan put Antonio Conte's side into the last 16 of the Champions League.