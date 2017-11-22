Nov 22, 2017 at 5pm UK
Qarabag FKQarabag FK
0-4
Chelsea

Rzezniczak (41'), Medvedev (71')
Fərhad oglu Sadiqov (19')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Hazard (21' pen.), Borges da Silva (36', 85'), Fabregas i Soler (71' pen.)

Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea should have scored more against Qarabag FK'

Hazard:
© SilverHub
Eden Hazard is delighted with Chelsea's performance in the 4-0 Champions League win at Qarabag FK and believes that his side "should have scored more".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 20:01 UK

Eden Hazard has expressed his delight with Chelsea's performance in the 4-0 win at Qarabag FK in the Champions League, suggesting that his side should have scored several more goals.

The hosts hit the bar early on through Michel but soon went down to 10 men when Rashad Sadygov was sent off after hauling Willian down inside the area for a Blues penalty.

Hazard opened the scoring from the spot and Willian went on to grab a brace either side of another penalty won by the Brazilian and converted by Cesc Fabregas.

"We did everything well, apart from conceding the first chance when they hit the post. Maybe that would be different if that went in. We should have scored more," Hazard told BT Sport.

"It is easy to play with these good players. We have a big game at Liverpool on Saturday so it was good to have a small rest. We are ready for Saturday."

The result in Azerbaijan put Antonio Conte's side into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
