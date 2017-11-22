Yannick Bolasie returns to Everton first-team training

Bolasie returns to first-team training
© SilverHub
Everton interim manager David Unsworth announces that winger Yannick Bolasie is back in first-team training after 11 months out with a knee injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has confirmed that Yannick Bolasie has returned to first-team training.

The 28-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage in his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December last year and has since had two operations.

Unsworth expressed his delight in being able to welcome Bolasie back in a light training session but could not confirm when the former Crystal Palace star will be available to play again.

"Yannick trained with us this morning for the first time," Unsworth told a press conference on Wednesday. "He's had a couple of sessions with Under-23s, but he was out with the first team this morning.

"He's a top player and a proven Premier League player. He's got great pace, which is something we need, he scores and creates goals, to get him back sooner rather than later alongside McCarthy, Coleman and Barkley will be a big plus."

Asked if Bolasie could play for Everton's Under-23s on November 27, Unsworth replied: "No that's too soon, we're just gradually integrating him back into the first-team set-up."

Bolasie has made 15 appearances for the club since a £25m move from Palace in the summer of 2016.

Interim Toffees boss David Unsworth watches on during the EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Everton on October 25, 2017
Read Next:
David Unsworth vows to pick strong team
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Yannick Bolasie, David Unsworth, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Diego Simeone representatives contact Everton
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Everton striker Oumar Niasse charged by FA for diving in Crystal Palace clash
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse handed two-match ban by FA after diving incident
Bolasie returns to first-team trainingUnsworth "disappointed" at Niasse rulingDavid Unsworth vows to pick strong teamUEFA fines Everton after Lyon fan brawlPreview: Everton vs. Atalanta BC
Yakubu announces retirement from footballVan Gaal: 'No approach from Everton'Oumar Niasse denies diving claimsSilva tight-lipped on Watford futureEverton to make £12m offer for Silva?
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 