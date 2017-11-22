Bolasie returns to first-team training

Everton interim manager David Unsworth announces that winger Yannick Bolasie is back in first-team training after 11 months out with a knee injury.

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has confirmed that Yannick Bolasie has returned to first-team training.

The 28-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage in his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December last year and has since had two operations.

Unsworth expressed his delight in being able to welcome Bolasie back in a light training session but could not confirm when the former Crystal Palace star will be available to play again.

"Yannick trained with us this morning for the first time," Unsworth told a press conference on Wednesday. "He's had a couple of sessions with Under-23s, but he was out with the first team this morning.

"He's a top player and a proven Premier League player. He's got great pace, which is something we need, he scores and creates goals, to get him back sooner rather than later alongside McCarthy, Coleman and Barkley will be a big plus."

Asked if Bolasie could play for Everton's Under-23s on November 27, Unsworth replied: "No that's too soon, we're just gradually integrating him back into the first-team set-up."

Bolasie has made 15 appearances for the club since a £25m move from Palace in the summer of 2016.