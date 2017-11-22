Report: Simeone reps contact Everton

A report claims that Diego Simeone is still in contention to succeed Ronald Koeman as Everton manager, as his representatives have been in touch with Toffees chiefs.

Simeone was the surprise name on the Toffees' rumoured shortlist of options to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked almost a month ago to the day.

Speaking ahead of last weekend's meeting with rivals Real Madrid, the 47-year-old appeared to rule out quitting Atleti as he intends to respect his recently-penned two-year deal.

According to the Liverpool Echo, however, Simeone is not out of the running just yet as his reps have been in touch with Everton, enquiring the ins and outs of the yet-to-be-filled position.

Despite an underwhelming opening few months to the campaign, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo recently stressed that Simeone's job is under no threat.