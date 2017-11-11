Atleti president: 'Simeone is untouchable'

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo suggests that Diego Simeone should be devoid of any criticism following a run of two wins in nine matches.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has defended boss Diego Simeone following a string of underwhelming results and insisted that he "is untouchable".

The Europa League, Copa del Rey and La Liga-winning manager has endured a tough run of form, seeing his side win two of their last nine games in all competitions.

Too many draws have left Los Rojiblancos fourth in the Spanish top flight and already eight points adrift of Barcelona, while an early Champions League exit looks almost certain after twice being held by minnows Qarabag FK in the space of a fortnight.

Cerezo is unhappy with the criticism aimed Simeone's way, however, telling Marca: "I want to say this in a loud voice. Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, for the players, for the directors and for the supporters.

"We could have scored four against Roma and then we had 14,000 chances against Qarabag. It's not just a problem specific to Atletico that players can be more or less clinical, but it's a problem for a lot of elite clubs.

"I keep saying we have a fantastic squad, a wonderful coach and a phenomenal fanbase. That's enough for me."

Simeone, linked with the vacant Everton job earlier this week, signed a new three-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano in September.