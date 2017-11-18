Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 25,526
Crystal Palace
2-2
Everton
McArthur (1'), Zaha (35')
Milivojevic (32'), Sakho (61')
FT(HT: 2-2)
Baines (6' pen.), Niasse (45')
Niasse (36'), Keane (44'), Davies (63')

Oumar Niasse handed two-match ban by FA after diving incident

Oumar Niasse handed two-match ban
© SilverHub
Everton striker Oumar Niasse is given a two-match ban by the FA after the governing body rejected the Toffees' appeal against the forward's diving charge.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been handed a two-match ban by the FA after the governing body rejected the Toffees' appeal against the forward's diving charge.

Niasse became the first player in the Premier League to be charged with 'successful deception of a match official', a law brought in by the FA at the start of the season.

Everton appealed against the ruling, which was given after the Senegalese player went down for a penalty in the club's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last Saturday.

David Unsworth's side have been unsuccessful, however, and Niasse will miss Everton's Premier League ties with Southampton and West Ham United.

Everton face Atalanta at Goodison Park in the Europa League on Thursday after failing to make an impact so far in Group E.

LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 