Oumar Niasse handed two-match ban

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been handed a two-match ban by the FA after the governing body rejected the Toffees' appeal against the forward's diving charge.

Niasse became the first player in the Premier League to be charged with 'successful deception of a match official', a law brought in by the FA at the start of the season.

Everton appealed against the ruling, which was given after the Senegalese player went down for a penalty in the club's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last Saturday.

David Unsworth's side have been unsuccessful, however, and Niasse will miss Everton's Premier League ties with Southampton and West Ham United.

Everton face Atalanta at Goodison Park in the Europa League on Thursday after failing to make an impact so far in Group E.