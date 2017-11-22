Team News: David Luiz handed Chelsea recall

David Luiz returns to Chelsea's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League tie against Qarabag FK, as Antonio Conte makes four changes to his side.

The Brazil international lost his place in the side to Andreas Christensen earlier this month, but he returns as one of four changes from the Blues' last outing.

Manager Antonio Conte has opted to leave leading striker Alvaro Morata on the bench, perhaps with next weekend's league meeting against Liverpool in mind, with Pedro instead expected to lead the line at the Azersun Arena.

Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger and Willian come in for captain Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko, as Conte reverts to what appears to be a 3-4-3 formation.

In terms of the visitors, Gurban Gurbanov has selected the lineup many predicted, with Dino Ndlovu returning up top after serving a one-match ban last time out in Europe.

Pedro Henrique is absent this evening through suspension, however, with Mahir Madatov - overtaken as the top scorer in the Azerbaijani top flight at the weekend - tasked with creating and scoring goals.

Chelsea, who beat Qarabag 6-0 in the reverse meeting, require victory this evening to make certain of a place in the last 16.

Qarabag FK: Sehic; Medvedev, Sadygov, Rzezniczak, Agolli; Garayev, Almeida, Míchel, Guerrier, Madatov; Ndlovu

Subs: Kanibolotskiy, Amirguliyev, Ismayılov, Yunuszadə, Şeydayev, Diniyev, Dani Quintana

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Pedro, Hazard

Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Sterling, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Morata

