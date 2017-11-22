Nov 22, 2017 at 5pm UK
0-2
Chelsea

Rzezniczak (41')
Fərhad oglu Sadiqov (19')
Hazard (21' pen.), Borges da Silva (36')

Team News: David Luiz handed Chelsea recall in Azerbaijan

Team News: David Luiz handed Chelsea recall
David Luiz returns to Chelsea's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League tie against Qarabag FK, as Antonio Conte makes four changes to his side.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 16:17 UK

David Luiz has been recalled to Chelsea's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League group-stage tie against Qarabag FK.

The Brazil international lost his place in the side to Andreas Christensen earlier this month, but he returns as one of four changes from the Blues' last outing.

Manager Antonio Conte has opted to leave leading striker Alvaro Morata on the bench, perhaps with next weekend's league meeting against Liverpool in mind, with Pedro instead expected to lead the line at the Azersun Arena.

Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger and Willian come in for captain Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko, as Conte reverts to what appears to be a 3-4-3 formation.

In terms of the visitors, Gurban Gurbanov has selected the lineup many predicted, with Dino Ndlovu returning up top after serving a one-match ban last time out in Europe.

Pedro Henrique is absent this evening through suspension, however, with Mahir Madatov - overtaken as the top scorer in the Azerbaijani top flight at the weekend - tasked with creating and scoring goals.

Chelsea, who beat Qarabag 6-0 in the reverse meeting, require victory this evening to make certain of a place in the last 16.

Qarabag FK: Sehic; Medvedev, Sadygov, Rzezniczak, Agolli; Garayev, Almeida, Míchel, Guerrier, Madatov; Ndlovu
Subs: Kanibolotskiy, Amirguliyev, Ismayılov, Yunuszadə, Şeydayev, Diniyev, Dani Quintana

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Pedro, Hazard
Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Sterling, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Morata

