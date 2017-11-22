Live Commentary: Qarabag FK 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea ran out 6-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the start of the campaign.

Qarabag are considered to be the minnows of the group, but back-to-back draws with Atletico Madrid have maintained the club's hopes of progression in this competition or earning a place in the Europa League after Christmas.

After losing to Roma on matchday four, Chelsea face an uphill task to finish as winners of Group C, but Antonio Conte is aware that victory in Azerbaijan will at least be enough to guarantee the Blues a place in the last 16.

49 min Chelsea have had most of the early possession in this half, but Qarabag are starting to show more ambition now that they have settled back down. They need to get Ndlovu into the game because he has barely had a touch.

47 min To a certain degree, it's damage limitation for Qarabag but at some stage, the home side may as well throw caution to the wind because a defeat here and a win for Atletico later today will see the club eliminated from European competition.

46 min KICKOFF! Chelsea get us back underway.

6.01pm The two teams have made their way back out in Baku. Qarabag have introduced Diniyev for Madatov.

5.56pm Such is Chelsea's advantage that Conte may be able to rest players during the second half. One more goal would give the Italian further margin for error. The likes of Danny Drinkwater and Dujon Sterling will be hoping to make an appearance.

5.53pm The second goal also came through Hazard, who turned provider with a delightful flick to set up Willian to slide the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards. It's the Brazilian's first goal of this season's Champions League

5.50pm Question marks remain over the dismissal of the Qarabag captain, but he tugged the arm of Willian in front of goal so he was asking for trouble. Hazard was cool as you like from the spot, casually sending Sehic the wrong way.

5.47pm The half-time whistle goes in Baku and Chelsea are well on their way to sealing their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Goals from Hazard and Willian have put the Blues into a commanding advantage over a Qarabag side who are down to 10 men after the sending off of Sadygov. It should be plain sailing for the West Londoners from here.

45 min HALF TIME: Qarabag FK 0-2 Chelsea

44 min Qarabag put together an enterprising move and finally look like getting into the Chelsea penalty area but Kante comes across to make the challenge. The Blues cannot afford to lose focus at this stage of the half.

43 min SHOT! Willian takes responsibility for the set piece but the playmaker curls a couple of yards wide of the target.

41 min BOOKING! Pedro runs half the length of the pitch and is about to get a shot away in an attempt to score a worldie of a goal, but Rzezniczak'a commits the most cynical foul. Free kick to Chelsea around 25 yards from goal.

40 min Qarabag have started a period of keep ball but Ndlova is isolated in attack. He has barely had a kick. However, Chelsea win back the ball and break forward...

38 min The sting has well and truly gone from this game. Even the home fans have stopped jeering. Chelsea are on their way to the last 16 of the Champions League.

36 min I'd say that is game over. Hazard receives the ball inside the penalty area and after flicking the ball into the path of Willian, the Brazilian does the rest with a cool finish from 12 yards out.

36 min GOAL! Qarabag FK 0-2 Chelsea (Willian)

34 min CHANCE! Chelsea manage to win a corner on the right and Fabregas's outswinger finds the run of Luiz, but the Brazilian's header goes wide after pressure from a defender.

32 min I must say, you have to admire Qarabag's commitment to jeering the other side. They have barely stopped all match due to Chelsea having about 75% of the ball. They will also know that their team remain in this game while it remains 1-0.

30 min CHANCE! Hazard isn't known for his heading ability but the Belgian should perhaps do better here. Azpilicueta's cross is perfect, but the winger heads straight at Sehic from around 12 yards out.

28 min There's not a whole lot happening right now. Chelsea are patient in their build-up while forcing Qarabag back at the same time. They just can't get any significant shots on goal. Sehic hasn't had much to do in this opening 28 minutes.

26 min The main aim for Qarabag appears to reach the break having not conceded any more goals. They are sitting deeper than they were earlier in the game, and are counting on Ndlovu to do something special on his own in attack.

24 min SHOT! Hazard is starting to run rings around the Qarabag defence and he is able to cross from the right to find Fabregas. However, the Spaniard's half-volley is scuffed and directed well wide of the post.

23 min If Chelsea get a second, you would have to say that will be game over. The Blues are already pushing for it, too. This could be a long night for the home side.

21 min Hazard sends Sehic the wrong way and Chelsea have the lead. There will be a huge sigh of relief from Conte. Chelsea should boss things from here.

21 min GOAL! Qarabag FK 0-1 Chelsea (Eden Hazard)

19 min PENALTY TO CHELSEA! Willian gets in behind Qarabag captain Sadygov and after the defender grabs hold of the Brazilian, the referee points to the spot. It's harsh, to a certain degree, but you can see why it has been given. Sadygov is sent off for a professional foul.

17 min Willian lets fly from around 25 yards out and it's a terrific strike. However, his shot hits Hazard and Qarabag regain possession. Still, the home side are growing in confidence here.

15 min It's been an interesting first 15 minutes. Chelsea are bossing possession but Qarabag should be ahead. This is developing into an excellent game. You can see why Qarabag are so strong at home.

13 min WOODWORK! Huge let-off for Chelsea. Michel is played into the penalty area and he should score from no more than 12 yards out. However, the former Birmingham City midfielder smacks the ball against the bar before the rebound is not converted.

11 min There's not been much action over the past couple of minutes. Chelsea look keen to get on the ball again having being put under pressure by their own player.

9 min What is Zappacosta playing at here? The Italian is half asleep on the edge of his own penalty area and Madatov almost takes advantage, before Zappacosta is saved by a block from Azpilicueta.

8 min Alonso is becoming increasingly involved on the left. The Spaniard is putting in first-time crosses, presumably to prevent Qarabag getting set in front of their own goal. This has been a good start from the Blues.

6 min When Chelsea do have the ball, the attacking players are flooding the Qarabag defence, with the idea probably being to draw the backline out. Hazard is seeing a lot of the ball.

4 min CHANCE! Fabregas should probably do better here. The ball fell invitingly for him on the edge of the area but despite having time and space, the Spaniard's low effort from 20 yards was too close to Sehic.

4 min It's Qarabag's turn to have some possession and Chelsea are certainly in no rush to try to win the ball back. It's not that warm in Baku but hotter than it has been in London. It's about 16C.

2 min The boos are ringing out whenever Chelsea have possession, which has been for most of the first couple of minutes. Qarabag are putting players behind the ball but using their frontmen to press the Chelsea back three.

1 min KICKOFF! Qarabag get us underway.

4.58pm A reminder of the team news... QARABAG XI: Sehic; Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Sadiqov, Agolli, Qarayev, Guerrier, Michel, Almeida de Oliveira, Madatov, Ndlovu CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro

4.56pm The two teams have started to make their way out in Baku. It's not quite a sell out but there looks in excess of 50,000 in attendance. It should make for a special atmosphere. Chelsea have spent six hours on a plane to get to Azerbaijan. They will be hoping it proves to be worth the effort...

4.54pm Tonight also represents Chelsea's first-ever trip to Azerbaijan. The Olympic Stadium hosts just shy of 70,000, so you can see why the venue will host games for Euro 2020.

4.52pm PREDICTION! While Qarabag have impressed against Roma and Atletico, we cannot ignore the fact that Chelsea have already scored six past these opponents this season. It will inevitably be a tighter contest, but we think that Chelsea will run out 3-1 winners.

4.50pm Qarabag currently sit one point clear at the top of their league table having won nine of 11 games. The one defeat came at Qabala, who are their biggest rivals.

4.48pm It's worth noting that Qarabag have kept four clean sheets from five European games on home territory this season. Only Roma have managed to find a way through what is usually a strong defence. Since 2014, both Inter Milan and AS Monaco have failed to win on visits to Qarabag so they are certainly not going to be pushovers.

4.46pm It's not the first time that a team from the Premier League have travelled to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag. Tottenham Hotspur made the trip in November 2015, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game in that Europa League game. The reverse fixture at White Hart Lane ended 3-1 to the North Londoners.

4.44pm Manager Gurban Gurbanov has won four league titles and four domestic cups since his arrival at the club in 2008, but qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League or last 32 of the Europa League would undoubtedly represent his finest achievement, especially given the strength of the group. Tonight's match is effectively one of the biggest in the club's history.

4.42pm Qarabag began the season by becoming the first Azerbaijani team to qualify for the group stages of this competition. They progressed having gotten the better of Copenhagen over two legs in the final playoff round, so the only time they have been outclassed throughout this campaign came at Stamford Bridge. That's certainly not bad going.

4.40pm Getting thrashed by Chelsea on matchday one suggested that Qarabag would be the whipping boys of the group but they have been anything but that. The Azerbaijani champions would have taken pride from the narrow defeat to Roma, but two draws against Atletico Madrid have exceeded expectations. Whatever happens, their reputation has been enhanced.

4.38pm Doubts had began to emerge about the future of Morata at Stamford Bridge but the winning goal against Manchester United and an eighth league goal of the campaign against West Brom has changed things for the Spaniard. The summer signing may have been rested for tonight's game but he remains ahead of Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order. Conte won't hang about in using the former Real Madrid man if Chelsea are struggling in this match.

4.36pm We have already touched upon the inclusion of Luiz, but the Brazilian is making his first appearance since the 3-0 setback against Roma. The centre-back allegedly questioned his manager's style of play and was subsequently dropped for the game with Manchester United, and only named on the bench for the win over West Brom. It's a big game for the flamboyant defender. He needs to get back into the good books of Conte.

4.34pm Another issue raised in yesterday's press conference was squad rotation and Conte admitted that he would have little choice but to tinker with a winning team . As many as 18 different players have featured for Chelsea in Europe this season, and that will become 19 or 20 should Willy Caballero or Sterling get onto the pitch this evening.

4.32pm Conte also acknowledged that Chelsea needed to be prepared for a stiffer test against Qarabag and left wing-back Marcos Alonso has supported the view of his boss . Alonso is making his 17th start in all competitions tonight.

4.30pm During yesterday's press conference, Conte spoke of the need for the Premier League to start helping clubs who are competing in Europe. After this game, Chelsea have a long flight and just 72 hours before facing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. Click here to see what the Italian had to say.

4.28pm Chelsea were poor away at Roma before the international break, but that is the only blot on their copybook in their last half-a-dozen games. The West Londoners have won the other five matches with 12 goals being scored and three clean sheets being recorded.

4.26pm The reverse fixture between the sides took place at the start campaign, and it saw Chelsea run out convincing 6-0 winners . Qarabag had made an impression during the opening half hour, but the minnows completely wilted during the second half.

4.24pm As for Qarabag, victory would maintain hope of surprise progress through to the knockout stages. A draw would lift the club above Atletico ahead of the Spaniard's home clash with leaders Roma, but defeat would leave their hopes of even finishing in third place hanging by a thread.

4.22pm There are plenty of permutations with this game so let's take a look at things from a Chelsea perspective. Victory for the Blues will mean progression through to the last 16, although there would still be work to do to win the group. A draw or defeat may mean that the Premier League side have to avoid defeat to Atletico on matchday six.

4.20pm QARABAG SUBSTITUTES: Kanibolotskiy, Amirquliyev, Ismayilov, Yunuszada, Seydaev, Diniyev, Quintana Sosa

4.18pm Ndlovu returns to European action after serving a ban on matchday four, but Qarabag are without Pedro Henrqiue who was sent off just before the hour mark of the draw with Atletico.

4.16pm Chelsea will also need to keep an eye on South African international Dino Ndlovu , whose goals played a big part in Qarabag reaching this stage of the competition. The striker has only scored once in his last four appearances but featuring in both of his country's recent World Cup qualifiers shows the quality of the 27-year-old.

4.14pm The most notable name in the Qarabag starting lineup is Michel, who has previously had a spell with Birmingham City. The playmaker was responsible for scoring his side's goal away at Atletico Madrid before the Spanish giants eventually hit back to claim a draw.

4.12pm QARABAG XI: Sehic; Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Sadiqov, Agolli, Qarayev, Guerrier, Michel, Almeida de Oliveira, Madatov, Ndlovu

4.10pm Danny Drinkwater had been in contention to start but once again, he must wait for an outing off the bench. Teenager Dujon Sterling - whose only previous appearance in the first team came against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup in September - is included, but there is no place for Ethan Ampadu.

4.08pm Further forward, Pedro has been introduced into the starting XI as a replacement for Alvaro Morata , who is only named on the bench. William is also selected with Tiemoue Bakayoko being dropped. Conte had suggested the need for rotation and that is exactly what he has done for this game.

4.06pm Antonio Rudiger also comes into the team, with Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen having to make do with a place on the bench. Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso take their spot on the flanks, while N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas are given responsibility in the middle of the park.

4.04pm We will get onto the Qarabag team a bit later but for now, let's take a look at the Chelsea starting lineup with Antonio Conte opting to make a total of four changes from the team which began the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. The most notable inclusion is David Luiz , who has recently had a bit of a disagreement with Conte, but the Brazilian gets the chance to make an impression in Baku.

4.02pm CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro CHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Sterling, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Morata