Live Commentary: Qarabag FK 0-2 Chelsea

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Champions League between Qarabag FK and Chelsea.
After losing to Roma on matchday four, Chelsea face an uphill task to finish as winners of Group C, but Antonio Conte is aware that victory in Azerbaijan will at least be enough to guarantee the Blues a place in the last 16.
Qarabag are considered to be the minnows of the group, but back-to-back draws with Atletico Madrid have maintained the club's hopes of progression in this competition or earning a place in the Europa League after Christmas.
Chelsea ran out 6-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the start of the campaign.
QARABAG XI: Sehic; Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Sadiqov, Agolli, Qarayev, Guerrier, Michel, Almeida de Oliveira, Madatov, Ndlovu
CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro
CHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Sterling, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Morata