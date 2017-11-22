Nov 22, 2017 at 5pm UK
Qarabag FKQarabag FK
vs.
Chelsea
 

Chelsea quartet out of Qarabag clash

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that he will be without four players for the club's Champions League clash against Qarabag.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that he remains without Victor Moses and Michy Batshuayi for the Champions League clash with Qarabag.

Moses has been out of action since October 14 when he sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, while Batshuayi picked up a foot problem while on international duty with Belgium earlier this month.

Charly Musonda and Kenedy have also been ruled out of the trip to Azerbaijan, but Eden Hazard has been declared fit after sustaining a knock against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "Hazard is fit and no new injuries. Batshauyi and Moses are not available for tomorrow's game, also Musonda and Kenedy.

"Kenedy had a little muscular problem, but I think he is very close to be back with us."

Chelsea will progress through to the last 16 of the competition should they emerge victorious over a team they beat 6-0 on matchday one.

Andreas Christensen in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Your Comments
expand
 