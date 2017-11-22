Nov 22, 2017 at 5pm UK
Qarabag FKQarabag FK
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte: 'Qarabag contest is biggest of our season'

Conte: 'Qarabag game biggest of season'
© Offside
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that his side's Champions League clash with Qarabag is their biggest game of the season so far.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that Wednesday's Champions League clash with Qarabag FK is his side's biggest game of the season so far.

The Blues would seal their place in the last 16 of the competition with victory in Baku, ensuring that they could go into their matchday six contest at home to Atletico Madrid with some margin for error.

Chelsea ran out 6-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, but Qarabag have since drawn home and away against Atletico while only narrowly losing to Group C leaders Roma.

"We have to play the most important game of the season from the start until now. If we are able to win against Qarabag, we can go through to the next round of the Champions League and this is very important because this period from now until January is very busy, so it is very important to win the game," he told reporters.

"For sure it won't be easy because in the last two games they drew twice against Atletico Madrid, and before that they lost the game but Roma were struggling a lot to win against them so it is very important to be focused, to work and to try to win the game. I must be honest, these players always show great desire and will to fight in every game. Against Roma, together we didn't show this – me first. I always put myself before the players and I always take the responsibility.

"In Rome we didn't deserve to finish the first half 2-0 down, but the second half was negative because we didn't show the desire to come back to try to draw it or win. But I think this season, we faced a lot of problems from the start and now we are trying to solve these problems, to recall players, to find the right form for players like, for example, Eden [Hazard] and it is the same for [Alvaro] Morata who is playing his first season in England.

"Then [N'Golo] Kante is recovering good form and we know very well the importance of these players for us. We had a lot of problems and also we are trying to change something in the tactical aspect and to find different solutions, because when you are conceding many goals, it means you have to find a new balance."

Chelsea have won five of their last six games across all competitions, although the exception was their most recent outing in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho gesticulates during the Champions League group game between Benfica and Manchester United on October 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho doubts English success in CL
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, N'Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Baggies players looking dejected after conceding a third during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea on November 18, 2017
Result: Chelsea move into second with four-goal win at West Bromwich Albion
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
 Gary Cahill in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Gary Cahill refuses to rule Chelsea out of title race
Conte: 'Qarabag game biggest of season'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Willian linked with Old Trafford switch?Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"Conte delighted with Morata, Hazard link-up
Team News: David Luiz benched by ChelseaLive Commentary: West Brom 0-4 Chelsea - as it happenedChristensen praises Chelsea's loan systemConte defends Drinkwater over England snubConte: 'Loftus-Cheek, Abraham our future'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Qarabag FK News
Antonio Conte cuts a frustrated figure during the Champions League group game between Roma and Chelsea on October 31, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Qarabag contest is biggest of our season'
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid on brink as Qarabag FK hold on for point
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Qarabag FK - as it happened
Result: Atletico Madrid held by Qarabag in BakuTeam News: Griezmann starts as Atletico face QarabagLive Commentary: Qarabag 0-0 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedChampions League MD 1: Five things we learnedConte delighted with "great performance"
Result: Chelsea hit Qarabag for six in CL openerTeam News: Morata, Hazard on Chelsea benchLive Commentary: Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag FK - as it happenedQarabag "not scared" of ChelseaChelsea to subsidise Qarabag trip
> Qarabag FK Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 