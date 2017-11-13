Tiemoue Bakayoko: 'N'Golo Kante not better than me'

Bakayoko: 'Kante not better than me'
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko insists that club teammate N'Golo Kante is 'no better than him' after missing out on the latest France squad.
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has insisted that club teammate N'Golo Kante is 'no better than him'.

Bakayoko, 23, impressed during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United before the international break, but was not included in Didier Deschamps's latest France squad.

It is thought that the former AS Monaco attacker faces a battle to make the France squad for the 2018 World Cup, but Bakayoko has claimed that he is 'just as good' as the players currently ahead of him in the pecking order, including Kante.

"I am disappointed. I believe in this World Cup, it remains my goal. I play in a big club, I think it can play in my favour," Bakayoko told reporters.

"I think [Adrien] Rabiot, Kante, [Blaise] Matuidi, [Corentin] Tolisso are no better than me. I respect the choices of the coach and I also respect the selected players, they are talented, they are friends. I am proud that they are selected, I would like to be with them. But I'm not worse than them."

Bakayoko has scored twice and provided three assists in 15 appearances for Chelsea this season.

