Chelsea Newsdesk Live: Willian latest, CL build-up, more

Blues boss Antonio Conte has said that Andreas Christensen has justifiably earned his spot in the starting XI ahead of David Luiz in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old spent two years out on loan in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach but returned to Stamford Bridge over the summer and has gradually worked his way into Conte's thinking, starting the last three Premier League games in a row, while Luiz has not figured at all so far this month.

"I have always answered that it was a tactical decision. Every game I have to try to make the best decision for the team, and if I'm taking this decision it means Christensen is deserving to play," Conte told reporters.

"In the past it happened the same at the start [of the season] with Eden [Hazard]. Before he was completely fit he was on the bench, and then [we went] slowly, slowly to find the right form.

"I think Christensen is playing very well but we have to play a lot of games, and we have to play every three days. We need all the players and to have different solutions [is good] - last season in this position I didn't have this opportunity."

Conte has refused to comment on reports that he fell out with Luiz over his tactics but has confirmed that he could be back in the fold for the side's upcoming matches.