General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea Newsdesk Live: Willian latest, Qarabag build-up, more

Chelsea Newsdesk Live: Willian latest, CL build-up, more
Keep up with all of the latest Chelsea news and rumours throughout the day, as well as build-up to Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Qarabag.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:38 UK

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Chelsea news and speculation, as well as build-up to tomorrow night's Champions League clash with Qarabag in Baku.

Victory for the Blues in Azerbaijan would guarantee their place in the last 16 of the competition following their year hiatus last season, but anything less than all three points could leave them needing something from their matchday six encounter with Atletico Madrid.

We will bring you coverage of Antonio Conte's press conference this afternoon as well as quotes from their opponents in addition to all the transfer rumours surrounding the likes of Willian and Alvaro Morata.


11.38amCONTE: 'CHRISTENSEN DESERVES HIS PLACE'

Blues boss Antonio Conte has said that Andreas Christensen has justifiably earned his spot in the starting XI ahead of David Luiz in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old spent two years out on loan in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach but returned to Stamford Bridge over the summer and has gradually worked his way into Conte's thinking, starting the last three Premier League games in a row, while Luiz has not figured at all so far this month.

"I have always answered that it was a tactical decision. Every game I have to try to make the best decision for the team, and if I'm taking this decision it means Christensen is deserving to play," Conte told reporters.

"In the past it happened the same at the start [of the season] with Eden [Hazard]. Before he was completely fit he was on the bench, and then [we went] slowly, slowly to find the right form.

"I think Christensen is playing very well but we have to play a lot of games, and we have to play every three days. We need all the players and to have different solutions [is good] - last season in this position I didn't have this opportunity."

Conte has refused to comment on reports that he fell out with Luiz over his tactics but has confirmed that he could be back in the fold for the side's upcoming matches.


10.31amWILLIAN GOING NOWHERE

News broke over the weekend suggesting that Willian could be on the verge of leaving Chelsea and returning to his home country of Brazil having made just six Premier League starts so far this season.

Brazilian journalist Sandro Barboza claimed that the winger was already in talks with Palmeiras over a move, but the player himself has now taken to Twitter to deny those rumours.


For those of us not gifted in the Portuguese tongue, that roughly translates to: "Hello Sandro, all right? Sorry, but I'm not negotiating with Palmeiras and my agent has received no contact from the Club. I have no plans to return to Brazil right now. A hug!"

No Brazilian move in store for Willian, then, but he has also been linked with Manchester United in the past.


10.22amGOOD MORNING!

Welcome to Sports Mole's dedicated live blog for all things Chelsea! Stick with us throughout today as we count down to tomorrow night's trip to Qarabag in the Champions League, a fixture that could see Antonio Conte's side qualify for the last-16 stage with a victory.

There is work to do for the Premier League champions as they currently sit second in Group C following their defeat to Roma last time out, but Atletico's own poor form in this season's competition means that only one more win is needed to see Chelsea into the knockout stages.

Conte is due to speak to the media at 2.30pm UK time this afternoon, and we will bring you all of the quotes from that press conference as and when they arrive.


Antonio Conte cuts a frustrated figure during the Champions League group game between Roma and Chelsea on October 31, 2017
