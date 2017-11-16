Willian: 'We will fight to retain title'

Chelsea forward Willian admits that Manchester City's form has made his side's title defence "difficult", but insists that they will keep fighting to retain their crown.

Chelsea forward Willian has insisted that his side will fight until the end of the season in a bid to retain the Premier League title.

The champions already find themselves nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City after just 11 games of the season, with Pep Guardiola's side having dropped only two points throughout the entire campaign so far.

Willian acknowledged that such form makes it "difficult" for them to defend their crown, but insists that his side will not give up hope.

"It's difficult. Manchester City are playing very well but I think we can fight for the title until the end," he told BBC Sport.

"It is difficult to play when you were champion last season and to fight for the title again as every team wants to win against Chelsea."

Chelsea take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday looking for a fourth consecutive Premier League win.