Guardiola 'open to new Man City deal'

Pep Guardiola 'open to new Manchester City deal'

Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 08:38 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly "open" to the prospect of signing a new contract with the club.

The Spaniard took over at the Etihad in July 2016 on an initial three-year deal following silverware-laden spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola was unable to add to his trophy haul in his first season of English football, guiding them to third in the Premier League, but has made an impressive start to the new season and the side sit eight points clear at the top of the table with 11 games played.

According to the Daily Mail, the 46-year-old remains fully focused on landing the title this term but would be "willing" to discuss an extension of his £15m-a-year deal in the summer.

The newspaper says that he is "enjoying life in the North West" and "has been encouraged by the way in which City's squad have responded to his methods this season after being afforded significant finance to correct problem areas".

Guardiola has previously suggested that he could retire once his time as City manager comes to an end.

