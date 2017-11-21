Willian rubbishes Chelsea exit rumours

Willian rejects rumours that he is in talks to leave Chelsea and move back to Brazil to join Palmeiras.

Willian has denied reports that he intends to leave Chelsea and return to Brazil.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, has struggled to be a regular fixture in Antonio Conte's first XI this season.

The Brazilian has started just six Premier League game and one in the Champions League, which has led to reports in his homeland that he is in talks about signing for Palmeiras.

Willian responded to these rumours on Twitter by replying to fellow users, saying: "Sorry, but I'm not negotiating with Palmeiras and my agent has received no contact from the club. I have no plans to return to Brazil right now."

Another follower received the tweet: "Sorry, but I don't have the goal of returning to Brazil and never spoke, nor my representative, with no one. This is nothing but speculation."

Willian has not played a full 90 minutes for Chelsea since their 2-1 victory over Everton in the EFL Cup.