New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Willian rubbishes rumours he wants to leave Chelsea for Palmeiras

Willian rubbishes Chelsea exit rumours
© SilverHub
Willian rejects rumours that he is in talks to leave Chelsea and move back to Brazil to join Palmeiras.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Willian has denied reports that he intends to leave Chelsea and return to Brazil.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, has struggled to be a regular fixture in Antonio Conte's first XI this season.

The Brazilian has started just six Premier League game and one in the Champions League, which has led to reports in his homeland that he is in talks about signing for Palmeiras.

Willian responded to these rumours on Twitter by replying to fellow users, saying: "Sorry, but I'm not negotiating with Palmeiras and my agent has received no contact from the club. I have no plans to return to Brazil right now."

Another follower received the tweet: "Sorry, but I don't have the goal of returning to Brazil and never spoke, nor my representative, with no one. This is nothing but speculation."

Willian has not played a full 90 minutes for Chelsea since their 2-1 victory over Everton in the EFL Cup.

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Read Next:
Prem trio make contact with Bernard?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Willian, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea Newsdesk Live: Willian latest, Qarabag build-up, more
 Willian celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Willian rubbishes rumours he wants to leave Chelsea for Palmeiras
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offerConte: 'Qarabag game biggest of season'Cahill: 'Chelsea not out of title race'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Willian linked with Old Trafford switch?
Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"Conte delighted with Morata, Hazard link-upResult: Chelsea go second with win at West BromTeam News: David Luiz benched by ChelseaLive Commentary: West Brom 0-4 Chelsea - as it happened
> Chelsea Homepage
More Palmeiras News
Willian celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Willian rubbishes rumours he wants to leave Chelsea for Palmeiras
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Premier League trio make contact with Brazilian winger Bernard?
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
This weekend's biggest games in world football
Guardiola praises "incredible" Jesus featBarcelona agree deal to sign Yerry Mina?Real Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster'Jesus: 'Guardiola key factor in joining City'Brazil giants 'offer players to Chapecoense'
Report: Man City join Yerry Mina raceAgent: 'Mina has Barca deal in place'City's Gabriel Jesus suffers injury scareMan City complete signing of JesusGabriel Jesus confirms Palmeiras exit
> Palmeiras Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 