Prem trio make contact with Bernard?

A trio of Premier League clubs are reportedly tracking Brazil international Bernard, as he enters the final stages of his Shakhtar Donetsk contract.

The 25-year-old, capped 14 times by the Selecao national team, is due to see his contract at the Ukrainian giants expire at the end of the campaign.

Bernard is said to be keeping his options open and, according to UOL Sport, that has alerted Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool as all three sides are keen to strike a deal.

Shakhtar are hoping for a potential bidding war in January, valuing the contract rebel at around £11.5m as he enters the final months of his current terms.

The same report suggests that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have already made contact with Bernard's camp, although a move back to Brazil with Palmeiras may also appeal after losing his place in the national side.