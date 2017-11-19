New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Premier League trio make contact with Brazilian winger Bernard?

Prem trio make contact with Bernard?
© Getty Images
A trio of Premier League clubs are reportedly tracking Brazil international Bernard, as he enters the final stages of his Shakhtar Donetsk contract.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 19:11 UK

Brazilian winger Bernard has reportedly attracted interest from a trio of Premier League clubs after refusing to commit to a new Shakhtar Donetsk deal.

The 25-year-old, capped 14 times by the Selecao national team, is due to see his contract at the Ukrainian giants expire at the end of the campaign.

Bernard is said to be keeping his options open and, according to UOL Sport, that has alerted Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool as all three sides are keen to strike a deal.

Shakhtar are hoping for a potential bidding war in January, valuing the contract rebel at around £11.5m as he enters the final months of his current terms.

The same report suggests that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have already made contact with Bernard's camp, although a move back to Brazil with Palmeiras may also appeal after losing his place in the national side.

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Read Next:
This weekend's biggest games in world football
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bernard, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring with Hector Bellerin during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham - as it happened
 Alexis Sanchez fires in the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Result: Arsenal earn North London derby bragging rights
 Shkodran Mustafi celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Eric Dier hits out at 'game-changing' decision in Arsenal defeat
Poch: 'I wouldn't swap projects with Arsenal'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Bellerin: Arsenal win "shut some mouths"Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil love Arsenal'Mesut Ozil: 'We believed in ourselves'
Pochettino criticises "obvious" offside goalWenger: 'We had urgency on our side'Team News: Alli, Kane fit to start for SpursFlamini 'to go on trial with Rayo'Merson: 'Wenger could leave after derby'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea - as it happened
 Baggies players looking dejected after conceding a third during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea on November 18, 2017
Result: Chelsea move into second with four-goal win at West Bromwich Albion
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Willian linked with Old Trafford switch?Conte backs Pulis to "find right solution"Conte delighted with Morata, Hazard link-upTeam News: David Luiz benched by Chelsea
Christensen praises Chelsea's loan systemConte defends Drinkwater over England snubConte: 'Loftus-Cheek, Abraham our future' Conte: 'Chelsea must win every game'Conte refuses to discuss Luiz situation
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to leave Anfield in January?
 Jurgen Klopp watches the horror unfold during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on October 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton - as it happened
 Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring during his side's Champions League clash with Sevilla on September 13, 2017
Result: Mohamed Salah brace keeps Liverpool momentum going
Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Silva: "I talk a lot with Coutinho"Klopp: 'Alexander-Arnold was really good'Henderson hails "brilliant" SalahLiverpool, Spurs in hunt for Brooks?
Pellegrino: 'Saints in difficult moment'Jurgen Klopp hails "perfect day"Team News: No Lallana, Mane starts for LiverpoolLucas Leiva: 'I needed new challenge'Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'I've had to adapt'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Palmeiras News
A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Premier League trio make contact with Brazilian winger Bernard?
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
This weekend's biggest games in world football
 Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring the second during the Champions League group game between Manchester City and Napoli on October 17, 2017
Pep Guardiola praises "incredible" unbeaten Jesus
Barcelona agree deal to sign Yerry Mina?Real Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster'Jesus: 'Guardiola key factor in joining City'Brazil giants 'offer players to Chapecoense'Report: Man City join Yerry Mina race
Agent: 'Mina has Barca deal in place'City's Gabriel Jesus suffers injury scareMan City complete signing of JesusGabriel Jesus confirms Palmeiras exitCity 'close in on £60m swoop for Sane, Jesus'
> Palmeiras Homepage
More Shakhtar Donetsk News
A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Premier League trio make contact with Brazilian winger Bernard?
 Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk on September 26, 2017
Result: Manchester City maintain perfect start in Champions League
 Gabriel Jesus and Ismaily in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk on September 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk - as it happened
Team News: Jesus, Aguero start for CityGuardiola: 'Shakhtar deserve our focus'Fernandinho expects tough Shakhtar testEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Report: West Ham consider Srna swoopMan City to hijack Barca Srna bid?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughReport: Barcelona decide on Srna pursuitEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect records
> Shakhtar Donetsk Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 