Klopp: 'Salah nothing to prove to Chelsea'

Jurgen Klopp: 'Mohamed Salah has nothing to prove to Chelsea'

Jurgen Klopp insists that Mohamed Salah has nothing to prove when he lines up for Liverpool against former club Chelsea this weekend.
Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has nothing to prove when the Egyptian is reunited with former employers Chelsea tomorrow evening.

The Blues acquired Salah from Basel in 2014 before selling him on to Roma two years later, having scored two goals in 13 Premier League appearances during that time.

Since his arrival at Anfield this summer, the 25-year-old has had a prolific run of nine in 12 in the same competition, and manager Klopp has noted his improvement since his days at Stamford Bridge.

"He was very young in a very strong team and didn't come through. That happens often," Klopp told reporters.

"Another player similar is Kevin De Bruyne and he is not doing too bad now.

"They already had a fantastic offensive team. Nobody is to blame and for sure not Mo.

"He has improved a lot, especially physically-wise. I don't think he has to prove something and I don't think he sees it like that."

Salah continued his impressive form in the Reds' last league outing, bagging a brace in last weekend's 3-0 win over Southampton.

