Conte bemoans lack of preparation time

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has complained that the lack of preparation time afforded his side for this weekend's game against Liverpool is "not right".

The Blues were in Champions League action in midweek, coming away from Azerbaijan with a 4-0 win over Qarabag FK.

Having only returned to the country in the early hours of Thursday, the Italian coach insists that one day is now not enough to prepare for a "big game" against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"It was a problem to land. I think to get to your house at six o'clock in the morning is not simple to then rest and recover. We've only had one day to prepare for a big game and I think this is not right, I must be honest," he told reporters.

"But we have to do this and today we've had a good training session and we've tried to prepare for the game against Liverpool very well.

"I think to only have one day to prepare for a big game, especially to only have one day to rest is not right for all the teams, not only for Chelsea."

The Blues will be hoping to add to their four-game winning streak in the league when they travel to Anfield tomorrow.