Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte bemoans lack of preparation time for Liverpool match

Conte bemoans lack of preparation time
© Offside
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that the lack of preparation time afforded his side for this weekend's game against Liverpool is "not right".
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has complained that the lack of preparation time afforded his side for this weekend's game against Liverpool is "not right".

The Blues were in Champions League action in midweek, coming away from Azerbaijan with a 4-0 win over Qarabag FK.

Having only returned to the country in the early hours of Thursday, the Italian coach insists that one day is now not enough to prepare for a "big game" against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"It was a problem to land. I think to get to your house at six o'clock in the morning is not simple to then rest and recover. We've only had one day to prepare for a big game and I think this is not right, I must be honest," he told reporters.

"But we have to do this and today we've had a good training session and we've tried to prepare for the game against Liverpool very well.

"I think to only have one day to prepare for a big game, especially to only have one day to rest is not right for all the teams, not only for Chelsea."

The Blues will be hoping to add to their four-game winning streak in the league when they travel to Anfield tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp watches the horror unfold during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on October 22, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Salah nothing to prove to Chelsea'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte watches on intently during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Qarabag FK 0-4 Chelsea - as it happened
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
 Thibaut 'lock up your girlfriends' Courtois makes a save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on March 5, 2016
Juventus want Thibaut Courtois to replace Gianluigi Buffon?
Conte bemoans lack of preparation timeCombined XI: Liverpool vs. ChelseaKlopp: 'Salah nothing to prove to Chelsea'Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineupsWillian's Chelsea future dependent on Conte?
Cahill: 'Christensen a younger Luiz'Hazard reveals Real Madrid admirationLeon Goretzka agrees to join Barcelona?Courtois 'wants £205k-a-week deal'Willian: 'Penalty call was correct'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 