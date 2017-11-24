New Transfer Talk header

Jack Wilshere admits he could leave Arsenal

Jack Wilshere concedes that he could be forced to leave Arsenal next summer in search of first-team football.
Jack Wilshere has conceded that he could be forced to leave Arsenal next summer in search of first-team football.

Wilshere, 25, will see his current deal with the Gunners expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The midfielder has been a regular in Arsenal's Europa League campaign, but has only managed 25 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Real Betis are said to be confident of signing the Englishman in the January transfer window, and Wilshere has admitted that a lack of first-team football will force him to address his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

"Of course I want to be playing. It's difficult when you play every three weeks. It's the same as every player. I'm still determined to win my place back, I'm working hard and we'll see what the future holds. If I can get in or I can't," Wilshere told reporters.

Wilshere played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal lost 1-0 at FC Koln in the Europa League on Thursday night.

