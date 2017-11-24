Barca concerned over Ozil social life?

Barcelona are reportedly on the brink of pulling out of a proposed deal to bring in Mesut Ozil from Arsenal over fears that he enjoys partying too much.

The 29-year-old - formerly of Barca's el Clasico rivals Real Madrid - is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the season and has refused to pen fresh terms, despite reportedly being offered around double his current £140,000-a-week salary.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Barcelona would be prepared to pay Arsenal £17m to land Ozil in January, while the player himself is said to be demanding wages of £330,000 a week and a three-year contract in order to agree to the move.

According to a report in Spanish outlet Sport, however, the Catalan club are now on the brink of ditching the proposed deal over fears that he enjoys partying too much.

Ozil's demanded salary is also proving problematic as the Barca board believe that it could unsettle the dressing room, with such wages putting him on a par with the likes of Luis Suarez.

The German spent three years with Madrid, during which time he won one La Liga title and a Copa del Rey.